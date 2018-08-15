This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GAA warn that they'll automatically cancel touted tickets for All-Ireland finals

The association released a statement regarding the resale of tickets this morning.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 3:00 PM
2 hours ago 5,947 Views 31 Comments
http://the42.ie/4182240

THE GAA HAVE warned that tickets being resold for prices above face value for the All-Ireland hurling and football finals will be cancelled.

A general view of Croke Park A general view of Croke Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A statement released this morning ahead of Galway and Limerick’s All-Ireland senior hurling showpiece on Sunday and the football decider between Dublin and Tyrone on 2 September reads in full:

“Tickets for GAA All-Ireland Finals are distributed directly to our Clubs and County Committees.

“Any tickets being sold in excess of face value on touting websites that are brought to the attention of the GAA will be automatically cancelled.

“The Association also routinely monitors ticket touting websites and where possible, endeavours to establish the original source of the tickets, taking action where necessary.

“We look forward to the co-operation of our members and supporters in this matter and urge everyone to purchase tickets from official sources only.”

