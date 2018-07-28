This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
8 Comments
3Mins

Clare freetaker Peter Duggan has his first sight at the posts and it’s no gimme, out by the sideline. But he makes no mistake and we’re level.

2Mins

Joe Canning opens the scoring. Donal Tuohy’s puck out is poor and the Portumna man sends it back where it came from.

And we’re off!

The defence forces are being honoured moments before the game gets underway.

Paul Killeen takes to the field Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The president is meeting the sides and we’re moments away from throw-in.

All the talk is that Galway will steamroll this Clare side, but Richie Hogan says he fancies the Banner. The handicap is four points, for what it’s worth.

‘It’s not about the size of the dog in the fight, it’s about the size of the fight in the dog,’ says Gerry O’Connor. He says his panel is relaxed and ready for road.

We have Kevin O’Brien and Fintan O’Toole at Croke Park and I’m told Daithí Burke has his right ankle strapped but looks good to go for throw in.

Daithí Burke has emerged as a doubt for Galway but time will tell if he runs out ahead of 5pm.

In the meantime, here are your teams as named:

GALWAY

1. James Skehill (Ceapach an tSeagail)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beithe)
3. Daithi Burke (An Turloch Mór)
4. John Hanbury (Rathún-An Caisleán Nua)

5. Padraic Mannion (Áth Eascrach-Fothaine)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Órán Mór-Meáraí)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort Inse Guaire)

8. Johnny Coen (Baile Locha Riach)
9. David Burke (Capt.) (Naomh Thómais)

10. Joseph Cooney (Na Sáirséalaigh)
11. Joe Canning (Port Omna)
12. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

13. Conor Whelan (Cinn Mhara)
14. Conor Cooney (Naomh Thómais)
15. Cathal Mannion (Áth Eascrach-Fothaine)

Subs

16. Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)
17. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry)
18. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)

19. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)

20. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore)
21. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)
22. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)
23. Eanna Burke (St Thomas)
24. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
25. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins)
26. Davey Glennon (Mullagh)

CLARE

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)
7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

Subs:

16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)
17. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)
18. Cian Dillon (Crusheen)
19. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
20. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley)
21. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
24. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)
25. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)
26. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

And then there were four.

All-Ireland champions Galway will have to get past a young Clare side, who haven’t been back at Croke Park since their stunning 2013 championship win, if they’re to retain their crown.

This evening’s clash at GAA HQ is the A-side of a weekend semi-finals double-header, with the mouthwatering showdown of Cork and Limerick to come tomorrow.

The Tribesmen are hotly fancied to overpower the Banner with throw in at 5pm. How do you see it going?

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

