40 mins ago

Daithí Burke has emerged as a doubt for Galway but time will tell if he runs out ahead of 5pm.

In the meantime, here are your teams as named:

GALWAY

1. James Skehill (Ceapach an tSeagail)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beithe)

3. Daithi Burke (An Turloch Mór)

4. John Hanbury (Rathún-An Caisleán Nua)

5. Padraic Mannion (Áth Eascrach-Fothaine)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Órán Mór-Meáraí)

7. Aidan Harte (Gort Inse Guaire)

8. Johnny Coen (Baile Locha Riach)

9. David Burke (Capt.) (Naomh Thómais)

10. Joseph Cooney (Na Sáirséalaigh)

11. Joe Canning (Port Omna)

12. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

13. Conor Whelan (Cinn Mhara)

14. Conor Cooney (Naomh Thómais)

15. Cathal Mannion (Áth Eascrach-Fothaine)

Subs

16. Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)

17. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry)

18. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)

19. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)

20. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore)

21. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

22. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

23. Eanna Burke (St Thomas)

24. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

25. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins)

26. Davey Glennon (Mullagh)

CLARE

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)

7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

Subs:

16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)

17. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

18. Cian Dillon (Crusheen)

19. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

20. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley)

21. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

24. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)

25. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

26. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)