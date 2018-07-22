This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway on verge of All-Ireland semi-finals as 14-man Kildare dumped out

Daniel Flynn was sent-off in the 46th minute for the hosts.

By Ger McNally Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 9,707 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4141666
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway 0-19

Kildare 0-16

Ger McNally reports from St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge

GALWAY EMERGED VICTORIOUS following a titanic struggle between themselves and 14 man Kildare at St Conleth’s Park.

The sending off of Kildare’s talisman Daniel Flynn in the 46th minute proved a huge turning point in a game that showed off all that’s good in today’s GAA.

This was far from the damp squib of the opening weekend of the Super 8 series and from the start, there was a huge intensity about this game with both teams roared on by the crowd.

Galway settled into the game quicker and scored the first two points but Kildare were soon into their stride and an outstanding point by Paul Cribbin in the 20th minute put them ahead for the first time, 0-6 to 0-5.

Kildare led by two points on two occasions during the first half hour but missed some gilt-edged chances in the final five minutes and Galway scored the last three points to lead 0-11 to 0-10 at the break.

Points from Shane Walsh and Gareth Bradshaw moved Galway 0-13 to 0-11 ahead by the time Flynn was dismissed for lashing out at a Galway defender who blocked his run.

Although it was Kildare’s fifth game in six weeks, to their credit, they didn’t fold after the loss of such an important player.

Galway led by four going into the last minutes before Paddy Brophy kicked the first of three in a row for Kildare to leave just a point between the teams with six minutes to go.

Their numerical advantage allowed Galway to keep hold of the ball well and although there was still just a point between the teams in injury time, scores by Sean Kelly and Damien Comer secured a win for Galway that only further emphasises their credentials as the main challengers toDublin.

Scorers for Kildare: N Flynn 0-5(3f), P Cribbin 0-3, P Brophy, F Conway and D Flynn 0-2 each, C Healy and K Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh 0-4(3f), D Comer 0-3, M Daly 0-2, C Sweeney, G Bradshaw, J Heaney, P Cooke, T Flynn, E Brannigan, G O’Donnell, S Kelly and S Armstrong 0-1 each.

KILDARE:

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Subs: Niall Kelly for Moolick, 49; Chris Healy for K Cribbin, 53; James Murray for P Kelly, 58; David Slattery for P Cribbin, 62; Eamonn Callaghan for Brophy, 66 b/c.

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
7. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
9. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

10. Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

Subs: Patrick Sweeney for Daly, 10; Sean Armstrong for P Sweeney, 51; Gary O’Donnell for Heaney, 53; Adrian Varley for Brannigan, 56 b/c; Johnny Duane for O’Ceallaigh, 67; Fiontán Ó’Curraoin for Flynn, 69.

REFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Ger McNally

