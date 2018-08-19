LIVE: Galway v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling final

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here come the teams to an almighty roar from the Croke Park crowd.

Both teams start as named on Friday, we’re told.

The hope among hurling fans everywhere is that today’s final is a fitting conclusion to what can only be described as a sensationally entertaining summer.

Here, RTÉ — with the help of Anthony Daly — set the scene:

We’ve plenty of pre-match reading to keep you ticking over between now and 3.30pm. Here are some of the best bits from our All-Ireland final build-up:

And here’s the Limerick starting XV, unchanged from the side that beat Cork in that epic semi-final a few weeks ago.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare, captain)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

We’ve 45 minutes now until throw in, so it’s time for a first reminder of how the teams are expected to line out this afternoon.

First, it’s defending champions Galway who, crucially, have been able to call on Gearoid McInerney at centre back.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (St Thomas’, captain)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

A lot of people are in the same boat, unsurprisingly…

A fan searching for tickets Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jones’ Road and Drumcondra has been absolutely teeming for the last few hours, as you’d expect:

Fans arrive for the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fans outside Gills pub Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Fans arrive for the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It’s already been a day to savour for the people of Galway — they’ve just seen the county’s minors successfully defend their All-Ireland title with a 0-21 to 0-14 win against Kilkenny.

In the build-up to this afternoon, most of the pundits and former players seem to be giving Galway the slightest edge as defending champions — but there’s almost universal expectation that there won’t be more than a score or two in this one either way come full time.

Earlier this morning, we asked you to vote here — and with more than 5,000 votes cast, there are only 17 separating the counties at the moment.

It’s that tight.

poll

There’s only one question on sports fans’ mind this afternoon: any tickets?

We’re a little over an hour away from throw-in in what promises to be an absolutely unmissable All-Ireland senior hurling final between reigning champions Galway and a Limerick side trying to end 45 years of shattered dreams in the county.

There won’t be a seat to spare in Croke Park this afternoon and if you’re one of the lucky 82,000 with a golden ticket — savour every last moment.

If not, settle in with the TV, radio and ourselves and you won’t miss a single puck of the ball.

Throw-in is at 3.30pm.

