All eyes on Killarney and Salthill.
Check out the half-time highlights between Galway and Monaghan here on GAANOW!
“There’s no bite, no energy to them,” Peter Canavan says of Galway on Sky Sports. So far, so good for Monaghan. They’ve played a patient half of football.
A crazy end to that half in Killarney. Neil Flynn hit a 30th-minute goal, added a point, but then was shown a red card in the 33rd minute. Moments after then, David Hyland is shown black for an incident involving Clifford.
As things currently stand, Monaghan will advance to the last four with Galway.
HALF-TIME: Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-5
HALF-TIME: Kildare 1-12 Kerry 1-8
BLACK CARD! David Hyland heads for the line. There was an off-the-ball incident there where he hit out at Clifford after that brilliant score. Down to 14, they’ve lost another key man.
35 mins – Kildare 1-12 Kerry 1-8
Sean O’Shea and David Clifford combine for two well-taken scores to make it a four-point game.
RED CARD! Neil Flynn is sent marching and Kildare are down to 14.
32 mins – Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-5
Shane Walsh slots another free as the Tribesmen look to claw their way back at Pearse Stadium.
31 mins – Kildare 1-11 Kerry 1-6
And they’ve just powered on after that Flynn goal. He adds on a point while Paul Cribbin hits his fourth of the day. Kildare are flying!
GOAL! Neil Flynn fires Kildare back into the lead in Killarney.
30 mins – Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-4
A McManus free and McAnespie score from play pushes the Farney men on while Gary O’Donnell pulls one back at the other end.
27 mins – Kerry 1-6 Kildare 0-8
David Clifford fires over from play to put Kerry ahead for the first time this evening.
26 mins – Monaghan 0-5 Galway 0-3
Peter Cooke with a lovely score. Much-needed for the Tribesmen.
25 mins – Monaghan 0-5 Galway 0-2
Colin Walshe splits the posts from play. Monaghan are throwing the ball around and are well on top, while Galway have hit a fair few wides at this stage.
GOAL! David Clifford converts the penalty and levels matters. Cool as you like. 1-5 to 0-8.
PENALTY for Kerry! David Moran earns it, looks like Clifford will take it.
21 mins – Kildare 0-8 Kerry 0-5
Kevin Flynn and David Clifford exchange scores. The Kingdom really needed that Clifford score, there was some good work from Donaghy in the build-up.
21 mins – Monaghan 0-4 Galway 0-2
Ryan McAnespie rounds off a lovely Monaghan team score as he fists over. Patience is key.
19 mins – Kildare 0-7 Kerry 0-4
And there’s been two quick-fire scores at the other end in Killarney as Paddy Brophy and Paul Cribbin tag on fine points.
17 mins – Monaghan 0-3 Galway 0-2
Shane Walsh slots his second attempt at a free over with ease. Colin Walshe is shown a yellow card for the preceding foul on Damien Comer.
17 mins – Kildare 0-5 Kerry 0-4
Better from Kerry as two quick-fire scores from David Moran and Micheal Burns has one between the sides.
15 mins – Monaghan 0-3 Galway 0-1
Galway’s Shane Walsh was down injured there but he’s back up and at it. It’s turning into a real possession game here, with Monaghan on top.
14 mins – Kildare 0-5 Kerry 0-2
Excellent long-range point from Paul Cribbin.
13 mins – Kildare 0-4 Kerry 0-2
Peter Kelly slots over for Cian O’Neill’s men. Makes it all so easy.
11 mins – Monaghan 0-3 Galway 0-1
Darren Hughes with a monster score which will surely inspire his side to push on.
9 mins – Monaghan 0-2 Galway 0-1
Another uncharacteristic miss from a straightforward free in Salthill and this time it’s Shane Walsh at the other end.
9 mins – Kildare 0-3 Kerry 0-2
A great run from Stephen O’Brien before he offloads to Kieran Donaghy and he fires over.
6 mins – Kildare 0-3 Kerry 0-1
Tommy Moolick extends the Lilywhites’ lead. They’ve started very well.
6 mins – Monaghan 0-2 Galway 0-1
Vinny Corey makes amends as Malachy O’Rourke’s men go in front.
5 mins – Kildare 0-2 Kerry 0-1
Neil Flynn edges the visitors ahead.
4 mins – Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-1
Conor McManus misses a straight-forward free. Very uncharacteristic early on, few nerves on show.
3 mins – Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-1
Fintan Kelly gets the Farney’s first.
2 mins – Kildare 0-1 Kerry 0-1
And the Lilywhites strike first in Killarney as they start the brighter, but Micheal Burns pulls one back for Kerry.
1 min – Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-0
Eamonn Brannigan draws first blood for Galway.
THROW-IN: We’re off in Salthill and Killarney. Here we go!
The anthems are underway in both stadiums. What an evening for two huge championship clashes. It’s do-or-die.
Both sides line out as per programme in Killarney.
These will all have a big say on proceedings in Salthill….
Galway
Two changes on the Galway team.
Monaghan
Two changes on the @monaghangaa team
And over to Salthill….
Changes for Galway: Gary O'Donnell for Johnny Heaney and Adrian Varley for Patrick Sweeney. Changes for Monaghan: Colin Walshe for Dessie Mone and Dermot Malone for Owen Duffy.
We’ll have the teams in full in the next update.
The scene is being set in Killarney.
“It’s up to us to look after ourselves,” Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice tells Sky Sports.
“Whatever happens in Salthill will happen there. It’s up to us to win the game here.”
Simple as. The Kingdom must win. And hope Galway do them a favour against Monaghan.
Some team news first. Here’s how the sides are named to line out in Killarney.
Kerry
1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Killian Young (Renard)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)
13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Kieran Donaghy (Austin Stacks)
15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
Kildare
1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)
2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)
8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)
10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Niall Kelly (Athy)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
We're live! Tune into Sky Sports Action for live and exclusive coverage of Galway vs Monaghan and Sky Sports Arena for Kerry vs Kildare!
Good evening, and welcome along to The42’s live coverage of today’s All-Ireland senior football championship Super 8s finale action.
There’s plenty to play for with All-Ireland semi-final spots on the line as Galway and Monaghan go head-to-head at Pearse Stadium while Kerry host Kildare in Killarney. The Lilywhites are the only side out of the running,
Both clashes throw in at 6pm (live on Sky Sports). Stay with us for the build-up and action throughout.
- Galway v Monaghan; Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 6pm.
- Kerry v Kildare; Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 6pm.
