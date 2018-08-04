This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

47,771 Views 22 Comments
Share

“There’s no bite, no energy to them,” Peter Canavan says of Galway on Sky Sports. So far, so good for Monaghan. They’ve played a patient half of football.

A crazy end to that half in Killarney. Neil Flynn hit a 30th-minute goal, added a point, but then was shown a red card in the 33rd minute. Moments after then, David Hyland is shown black for an incident involving Clifford.

As things currently stand, Monaghan will advance to the last four with Galway.

Screen Shot 2018-08-04 at 18.43.49 Source: GAA League Tables.

BLACK CARD! David Hyland heads for the line. There was an off-the-ball incident there where he hit out at Clifford after that brilliant score. Down to 14, they’ve lost another key man.

35 mins – Kildare 1-12 Kerry 1-8

Sean O’Shea and David Clifford combine for two well-taken scores to make it a four-point game.

RED CARD! Neil Flynn is sent marching and Kildare are down to 14.

32 mins – Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-5

Shane Walsh slots another free as the Tribesmen look to claw their way back at Pearse Stadium.

31 mins – Kildare 1-11 Kerry 1-6

And they’ve just powered on after that Flynn goal. He adds on a point while Paul Cribbin hits his fourth of the day. Kildare are flying!

GOAL! Neil Flynn fires Kildare back into the lead in Killarney.

30 mins – Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-4

A McManus free and McAnespie score from play pushes the Farney men on while Gary O’Donnell pulls one back at the other end.

27 mins – Kerry 1-6 Kildare 0-8

David Clifford fires over from play to put Kerry ahead for the first time this evening.

26 mins – Monaghan 0-5 Galway 0-3 

Peter Cooke with a lovely score. Much-needed for the Tribesmen.

25 mins – Monaghan 0-5 Galway 0-2 

Colin Walshe splits the posts from play. Monaghan are throwing the ball around and are well on top, while Galway have hit a fair few wides at this stage.

GOAL! David Clifford converts the penalty and levels matters. Cool as you like. 1-5 to 0-8.

PENALTY for Kerry! David Moran earns it, looks like Clifford will take it.

21 mins – Kildare 0-8 Kerry 0-5 

Kevin Flynn and David Clifford exchange scores. The Kingdom really needed that Clifford score, there was some good work from Donaghy in the build-up.

21 mins – Monaghan 0-4 Galway 0-2

Ryan McAnespie rounds off a lovely Monaghan team score as he fists over. Patience is key.

19 mins – Kildare 0-7 Kerry 0-4

And there’s been two quick-fire scores at the other end in Killarney as Paddy Brophy and Paul Cribbin tag on fine points.

17 mins – Monaghan 0-3 Galway 0-2

Shane Walsh slots his second attempt at a free over with ease. Colin Walshe is shown a yellow card for the preceding foul on Damien Comer.

17 mins – Kildare 0-5 Kerry 0-4

Better from Kerry as two quick-fire scores from David Moran and Micheal Burns has one between the sides.

15 mins – Monaghan 0-3 Galway 0-1

Galway’s Shane Walsh was down injured there but he’s back up and at it. It’s turning into a real possession game here, with Monaghan on top.

14 mins – Kildare 0-5 Kerry 0-2

Excellent long-range point from Paul Cribbin.

13 mins – Kildare 0-4 Kerry 0-2 

Peter Kelly slots over for Cian O’Neill’s men. Makes it all so easy.

11 mins – Monaghan 0-3 Galway 0-1

Darren Hughes with a monster score which will surely inspire his side to push on.

9 mins – Monaghan 0-2 Galway 0-1

Another uncharacteristic miss from a straightforward free in Salthill and this time it’s Shane Walsh at the other end.

9 mins – Kildare 0-3 Kerry 0-2

A great run from Stephen O’Brien before he offloads to Kieran Donaghy and he fires over.

6 mins – Kildare 0-3 Kerry 0-1 

Tommy Moolick extends the Lilywhites’ lead. They’ve started very well.

6 mins – Monaghan 0-2 Galway 0-1

Vinny Corey makes amends as Malachy O’Rourke’s men go in front.

5 mins – Kildare 0-2 Kerry 0-1

Neil Flynn edges the visitors ahead.

4 mins – Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-1

Conor McManus misses a straight-forward free. Very uncharacteristic early on, few nerves on show.

3 mins – Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-1 

Fintan Kelly gets the Farney’s first.

2 mins – Kildare 0-1 Kerry 0-1

And the Lilywhites strike first in Killarney as they start the brighter, but Micheal Burns pulls one back for Kerry.

1 min – Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-0

Eamonn Brannigan draws first blood for Galway.

THROW-IN: We’re off in Salthill and Killarney. Here we go!

The anthems are underway in both stadiums. What an evening for two huge championship clashes. It’s do-or-die.

Both sides line out as per programme in Killarney.

These will all have a big say on proceedings in Salthill….

Damien Comer Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Conor McManus with Malachy O'Rourke Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

And over to Salthill….

We’ll have the teams in full in the next update.

The scene is being set in Killarney.

A view of Fitzgerald Stadium ahead of the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

David Clifford warms up before the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Eamonn Fitzmaurice arrives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It’s up to us to look after ourselves,” Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice tells Sky Sports.

“Whatever happens in Salthill will happen there. It’s up to us to win the game here.”

Simple as. The Kingdom must win. And hope Galway do them a favour against Monaghan.

Some team news first. Here’s how the sides are named to line out in Killarney.

Kerry

1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Killian Young (Renard)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Kieran Donaghy (Austin Stacks)
15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Niall Kelly (Athy)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Good evening, and welcome along to The42’s live coverage of today’s All-Ireland senior football championship Super 8s finale action.

There’s plenty to play for with All-Ireland semi-final spots on the line as Galway and Monaghan go head-to-head at Pearse Stadium while Kerry host Kildare in Killarney. The Lilywhites are the only side out of the running,

Both clashes throw in at 6pm (live on Sky Sports). Stay with us for the build-up and action throughout.

***

  • Galway v Monaghan; Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 6pm.
  • Kerry v Kildare; Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 6pm.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
'Racism was never an issue in Germany team' - Muller blames 'hypocritical' media for Ozil debacle
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
IRELAND
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
The fairytale continues! Relive Ireland's famous World Cup win from last night
HURLING
Cork brush Wexford aside to reach first All-Ireland U21 hurling final in 20 years
Cork brush Wexford aside to reach first All-Ireland U21 hurling final in 20 years
As it happened: Cork v Wexford, All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final
McInerney and Canning named in Galway team for Clare replay

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie