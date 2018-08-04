5:14PM

Good evening, and welcome along to The42’s live coverage of today’s All-Ireland senior football championship Super 8s finale action.

There’s plenty to play for with All-Ireland semi-final spots on the line as Galway and Monaghan go head-to-head at Pearse Stadium while Kerry host Kildare in Killarney. The Lilywhites are the only side out of the running,

Both clashes throw in at 6pm (live on Sky Sports). Stay with us for the build-up and action throughout.

***