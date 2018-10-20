This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family affair as former Limerick boss TJ Ryan leads Garryspillane to Limerick intermediate glory

His brothers David and Donie, and son Colin played key roles in the victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,886 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4297404
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

GARRYSPILLANE ARE LIMERICK Premier intermediate hurling champions after their 2-12 to 0-12 win over Bruff today in Kilmallock. 

Ex-Limerick boss TJ Ryan was in charge of the victors, while his brother David captained the side from full-back and another brother Donie top-scored with 0-8.

TJ’s son Colin starred at midfield for the winners.

Garryspillane dropped down to intermediate grade in 2014 but will be back in senior ranks next year.

Garryspillane led by 1-7 to 0-5 at the break and had six points to spare at the finish.

Callum Sheehan bagged a goal at the beginning of either half to help them to victory.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    Juve's winning run ends despite record Ronaldo goal
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    LEINSTER
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    Watch: Mourinho in furious bust-up with Chelsea staff after late drama
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    As it happened: Huddersfield Town v Liverpool, Premier League
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie