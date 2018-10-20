Family affair as former Limerick boss TJ Ryan leads Garryspillane to Limerick intermediate glory

GARRYSPILLANE ARE LIMERICK Premier intermediate hurling champions after their 2-12 to 0-12 win over Bruff today in Kilmallock.

Ex-Limerick boss TJ Ryan was in charge of the victors, while his brother David captained the side from full-back and another brother Donie top-scored with 0-8.

TJ’s son Colin starred at midfield for the winners.

Garryspillane dropped down to intermediate grade in 2014 but will be back in senior ranks next year.

Garryspillane led by 1-7 to 0-5 at the break and had six points to spare at the finish.

Callum Sheehan bagged a goal at the beginning of either half to help them to victory.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: