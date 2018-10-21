This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville

The Man United boss was involved in ugly scenes after Chelsea denied his side a victory at Stamford Bridge.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,878 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4297756
Mourinho alongside Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on Saturday.
Image: Steven Paston
Mourinho alongside Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on Saturday.
Mourinho alongside Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on Saturday.
Image: Steven Paston

GARY NEVILLE HAS defended Jose Mourinho following his outburst at the end of Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

United seemed set to record a second straight win when they recovered from an early goal to go 2-1 up at Stamford Bridge, only for Ross Barkley to slot past David de Gea in the final minute of stoppage time to seal a point for the Blues.

The reaction from Chelsea’s bench sparked an uproar, however, as Mourinho leapt up to confront Marco Ianni after the assistant coach ran in front of the Portuguese.

The incident generated headlines as the United boss said he confronted Ianni, while Maurizio Sarri was disappointed to see it unfold.

And although Mourinho has been criticised for rising to the bait, Neville feels his reaction at the end of a tense affair was justified.

“For me, over-enthusiastic celebrations are a part of the game, but I also think that if you’re on the end of it, you should be able to react,” Neville told Sky Sports.

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho speaks to a fourth official. Source: Steven Paston

“We can sit here and say it’s ridiculous that these managers react, but what you saw at the end was raw emotion.

“I could sit here with a halo above my head and say ‘it’s terrible for the people to see at home, it’s not what we want to see representing the game’ or I could actually say ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’ve been on the receiving end of it.’ You cannot control your emotions and that’s why we love this game because we want to see moments like that.

“For me, Jose Mourinho’s reaction was something I would expect and also something I would expect from the Chelsea bench.

“It was a big moment for the Chelsea team, fans and staff so they’re entitled to over celebrate, you always do with a last minute goal.

“Jose Mourinho actually came onto the scene at Old Trafford sliding down the touchline. My view is I would like to see it more if it was my team celebrating, but I love to see that emotion in football where you see people just lose it – not in a violent way – but in an emotional way.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    BOXING
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    James Tennyson falls short in first world title tilt as he’s stopped by classy Farmer
    ULSTER
    'We got a glimmer of what we're capable of' - Ulster still a work in progress
    'We got a glimmer of what we're capable of' - Ulster still a work in progress
    'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry
    Edinburgh outclass troubled Toulon, while Wasps and Bath play out thrilling draw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie