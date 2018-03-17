  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I probably appreciate it now more than ever because I'm closer to the end than the beginning'

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers made his 500th League of Ireland appearance during Friday night’s late win against Waterford.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,061 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3909884
Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rdgers.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rdgers.
Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rdgers.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A CONSTANT FIGURE in the recent success of Dundalk Football Club, goalkeeper Gary Rogers marked his 500th League of Ireland appearance last night at Oriel Park with another clean sheet.

The 36-year-old boasts three Premier Division titles and three FAI Cups between stays at eight different domestic clubs but has enjoyed the most successful period of his career under Stephen Kenny for the Lilywhites.

Oriel Park was the setting for this biggest of milestones and it proved another happy hunting ground. A Gary Comerford own goal in the 90th minute broke Waterford hearts as Dundalk grabbed all three points.

“It was looking like one of those days, but I think the game kind of felt like we were pushing, creating plenty of chances and causing lots of problems,” he said afterwards.

“I was more hopeful tonight than in other games that that chance would come and thankfully it did in the end.”

Friday saw Rogers keep his sixth clean sheet from six games this season, as the goalkeeper is yet to concede a Premier Division goal after more than 500 minutes of play.

Sean Hoare, Patrick Hoban and Stephen O’Donnell celebrate their side's goal Dundalk left it late to beat Waterford on Friday night. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

“It’s obviously nice to make a contribution to the team but the most important thing is that we went on to win the game,” he said. “The manner in which we did it too, I think we really took the game to them in the second half.

“Look it was nice to mark it with a clean sheet and a win. 500 games, it’s a lot of football. Hopefully there’s plenty more ahead of me as well.”

When asked if the he had another 500 games in his locker, the goalkeeper laughed: “No,” he replied.

“It took me 19 years to get to this point. If there’s another one hundred or two hundred, I’ll be very happy.

“I’m enjoying my football probably more than ever and I probably appreciate it now more than ever because I’m closer to the end than to the beginning. It’s important that you enjoy it now and get the most out of it.”

Following Cork City’s 1-1 draw away to Limerick last night, Dundalk are now just one point behind the reigning champions.

Dundalk FC v Legia Warsaw - UEFA Champions League Play Off 1st Leg The 36-year-old has not conceded a goal in the Premier Division this season. Source: Eóin Noonan

Kenny’s side beat City last week with a 1-0 victory at home, meaning the Lilywhites are hot on the tails of the double winners.

“There’s a real good spirit in the group and although things haven’t gone our way at the start of this season, I think that can help with the team spirit,” Rogers added.

“I think we showed it tonight and we showed it against Cork here too. At home we’ve been very good so far and I think we’re only going to get better from here.

“I really do believe that it’s a fantastic squad. I think the gaffer could put any of the 22 into the team and everyone would do equally as good a job.

“That’s the challenge for the lads in this team, because you have to play well every week in order to get your place.

“That will bring the best out of players because everyone is pushing each other on.”

Reporting from Caoimhín Reilly

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Late own goal breaks Waterford hearts as Dundalk move within a point of top spot

‘It was clear from the first minute’ – Bradley surprised by St Pats’ lack of ambition in Tallaght

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Watch: Ringrose and Stander give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Watch: Ringrose and Stander give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Laidlaw's late penalty denies Conor O'Shea's Italy as Scotland end on a high
LIVE: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'Iâm an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'I’m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
SIX NATIONS
'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling
'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling
Ireland's momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London
Mentor and apprentice: Ringrose relishing battle with former team-mate Te'o

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie