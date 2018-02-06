  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days

Gary Thornton has just claimed first place in the 2018 World Marathon Challenge.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 5:00 PM
6 hours ago 27,050 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/3836825

Gary Thornton medals Gary after crossing the finish line in Miami. Source: Facebook/World Marathon Challenge

GARY THORNTON IS no stranger to pushing his body and mind to the absolute limit.

An experienced runner who has won marathons in both the North and South Poles in the past, the Galway primary school teacher spent the past week taking part in the World Marathon Challenge.

â‚¬36,000 to enter, it sees competitors complete seven 42.2km races over the space of just seven days.

If that doesnâ€™t sound taxing enough, each marathon is held on a different continent â€“Â Novo (Antarctica), Cape Town (Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Lisbon (Europe), Cartagena (South America) and Miami (North America).

World Marathon Challenge Source: Facebook/World Marathon Challenge

In total, athletes run 295km and their total times are added together to crown a winner. Incredibly, Gary has been named overall menâ€™s champion for 2018 after remarkably finishing first place in each of the seven races.

The final leg was held in Miami late last night and here are all of the Galway City Harriers manâ€™s times:

  • Novo:Â 2.58.39
  • Cape Town: 3.06.55
  • Perth:Â 2.59.55
  • Dubai:Â 3.04.29
  • Lisbon:Â 3.19.28
  • Cartagena: 3.35.31
  • Miami:Â 3.21.19
Posted by on Tuesday, 6 February 2018

- Originally published at 14.48

Ben Blake
