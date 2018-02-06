Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days

Gary after crossing the finish line in Miami. Source: Facebook/World Marathon Challenge

GARY THORNTON IS no stranger to pushing his body and mind to the absolute limit.

An experienced runner who has won marathons in both the North and South Poles in the past, the Galway primary school teacher spent the past week taking part in the World Marathon Challenge.

â‚¬36,000 to enter, it sees competitors complete seven 42.2km races over the space of just seven days.

If that doesnâ€™t sound taxing enough, each marathon is held on a different continent â€“Â Novo (Antarctica), Cape Town (Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Lisbon (Europe), Cartagena (South America) and Miami (North America).

Source: Facebook/World Marathon Challenge

In total, athletes run 295km and their total times are added together to crown a winner. Incredibly, Gary has been named overall menâ€™s champion for 2018 after remarkably finishing first place in each of the seven races.

The final leg was held in Miami late last night and here are all of the Galway City Harriers manâ€™s times:

Novo:Â 2.58.39

Cape Town: 3.06.55

Perth:Â 2.59.55

Dubai:Â 3.04.29

Lisbon:Â 3.19.28

Cartagena: 3.35.31

Miami:Â 3.21.19

- Originally published at 14.48

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!