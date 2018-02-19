  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso congratulated his resurgent team but stressed there is still work to be done.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Feb 2018, 9:32 AM
4 hours ago 4,751 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3859645
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso.
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso.
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

GENNARO GATTUSO HEAPED praise on AC Milan after their win over Sampdoria but he refused to dwell on the result, insisting his job “is to be the players’ nightmare until the end of the season”.

Milan extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches across all competitions thanks to Sunday’s 1-0 victory at home to Sampdoria in Serie A.

Giacomo Bonaventura proved to be the difference, his 13th-minute goal seeing Milan close within seven points of city rivals and fourth-placed Inter.

“I will always remain heart and grit. The credit goes to the lads, as they just needed a spark to get them inflamed,” Gattuso told Mediaset Premium.

“I see a real sense of belonging and the greatest satisfaction a coach can have is to see his lads do everything he asks. After that, it becomes credit to them. They are the protagonists and I merely propose ideas.

“I want the players to run under the Curva to salute the fans, as it’s right that they do that without their coach. They are doing so well and right now it’s easy for me to be their coach. Tomorrow, however, is another day and we start from scratch. My work is to be the players’ nightmare until the end of the season.

“I didn’t expect anything when I arrived, I just knew I’d been handed a hot potato. I like to suffer, I don’t enjoy things that are too easy, so I chose Milan because this is my home. I wore this jersey for 14 years, it’s a part of me. Working here is wonderful and we’ll see how it ends.”

Milan favourite Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella in November and the tenacious Italian has overseen an upturn in fortunes at San Siro.

The Rossoneri are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, while they also boast a 3-0 lead over Ludogorets following the opening leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Leonardo Bonucci, who arrived from Italian champions Juventus amid much fanfare, lauded Gattuso post-match.

“Since Gattuso arrived, we’ve changed completely,” Bonucci told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia. “A team has been formed, we are in better shape and it’s all down to him. We’ve made a huge leap forward and now must continue like this.

“Gattuso has given us a mentality, a sense of belonging and fitness levels, basically everything we’d been missing. We weren’t a team before him, we were also lacking physically. We worked to become a unit.”

Bonucci, who struggled after moving to Milan, added: “I took some of the responsibility off my shoulders and found myself again. Gattuso did help me in that sense too. He took on a lot of that responsibility.

“At the start I was wrong and focused too much on everything that was around me, thinking I had to rescue the club, but it’s a team effort and about working together. There is a long journey ahead of us.

“The coach did well to press the right buttons, giving back confidence to those who felt they were cast aside or not performing the way they expected. He convinced us that Milan could not be what we’d seen in those first few months and gave us new ideas.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘This is every kid’s dream’ – Rochdale’s FA Cup hero pinching himself after injury-time goal>

Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
'I wasn't good enough, that is the truth:' Guardiola reveals he was rejected by Wigan
LEINSTER
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
REVIEW
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie