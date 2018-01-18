  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Want to buy Gerard Pique out of his new Barca deal? It will cost you €500m

The club captain has signed on to stay at the Camp Nou until 2022.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 11:01 AM
10 hours ago 5,367 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3803747
Pique has a new deal to celebrate.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Pique has a new deal to celebrate.
Pique has a new deal to celebrate.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BARCELONA CAPTAIN GERARD Pique has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2022, the La Liga leaders confirmed today.

And it includes a hefty buyout clause of €500 million.

Pique, who played youth football with Barca before stints with Manchester United and Zaragoza, has played over 420 games for the club.

In that time he has won three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys, five Spanish Supercups, three European Supercups and three Club World Cups.

In a statement on the Barcelona website this morning, the club said:

“FC Barcelona and player Gerard Piqué have reached an agreement to renew the player’s contract through to 30 June 2022.

His buyout clause has been set at €500m.

“The centre back started out in the club’s junior ranks, at the youngest level available at the time — U11 B — and steadily progressed through the different age groups.

He left La Masia in 2004 to move to Manchester United, where he gained experience playing in the Premier League and also in La Liga when he spent a season on loan at Zaragoza.

“In the summer of 2008 he was brought back to Pep Guardiola’s Barca side as a proven central defender.

“His return to the club was a hugely important move, as he has been a key part of the best moments in Barca history to date. The defender, considered one of the best in the world in his position, has won everything there is to be won at club level for the Blaugrana.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
MARTIN O'NEILL
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
Delaney: 'If Martin wanted to manage Stoke or other clubs, he could have done so by now'
Martin O'Neill says FAI contract situation 'resolved' as he begins preparation for Euro qualifying
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie