The man who scored winning goal in 2014 final left out of Germany's World Cup squad

MARIO GOTZE HAS missed out on Germany’s provisional squad for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

The 25-year-old scored an injury-time winner in the final four years ago as the German’s saw off Argentina. However, Gotze has gone through a difficult time in recent seasons — suffering from a metabolic disorder in 2017 — which has resulted in a severe dip in form at Borussia Dortmund.

Club-mate Marco Reus and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer have been included, however.

Neuer has been injured since September, when he suffered a fractured foot, and has made just four appearances since last April.

But manager Joachim Low, who has extended his contract to 2022, names the world-class keeper along with Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno and PSG stopper Kevin Trapp.

Low has confirmed that the intention is to test Neuer’s fitness ahead of the tournament starting, telling reporters:

We want to see for ourselves if Manuel Neuer is fit, we have a chance to see and assess him. And after the training camp we want to talk fair and square.”

Reus, meanwhile, finally has a chance to play in a World Cup, having returned to form and fitness at Borussia Dortmund since his comeback from injury in February.

The winger missed the 2014 tournament in Brazil, despite being named in the initial squad, after sustaining an ankle injury in the team’s warm-up win over Armenia.

