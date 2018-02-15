  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard feels the club’s current attack is better than the 2014 group.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 11:56 AM
Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.
Image: Julian Finney
Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.
Image: Julian Finney

LIVERPOOL HAVE A better attack this season than when Luis Suarez starred at the club, according to Steven Gerrard.

Jurgen Klopp’s fabulous front three impressed again last night, leading his side to a 5-0 thrashing of Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick to go with goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as Liverpool all but sealed a spot in the quarter-finals.

The trio have scored 63 goals in all competitions between them this season and Gerrard feels they are better than the group that almost led Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2013-14 in Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling.

“Both are excellent. What I would say about the comparisons between Suarez and this current team is that there is a better blend here,” he said on BT Sport.

With Mane you have the pace and directness, with Firmino you have the touch and hold-up play and securing the ball, and then you have Salah that gives you a bit of both and delivers goals.

“The blend is superb.”

Gerrard played behind the Suarez-led trio as Liverpool finished second to Manchester City in the league.

The 37-year-old also hailed the teamwork of the current group, saying: “The work rate of this Liverpool team is very, very special, and you also notice how unselfish they are.

“There’s no greed in the team, there’s nobody who is selfish. They all pass the ball to each other.

“If someone is in a better area, they look for each other. And they are all getting in on the act because they know they are going to score heavily.”

The42 Team
