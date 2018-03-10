Sister act beckons for Mayo's Niamh & Grace Kelly in glamour decider

Grace and Niamh Kelly will play against one another tomorrow.

MAYO SISTERS GRACE and Niamh Kelly will go head to head for Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup glory on Sunday.

Holders University of Limerick, who have Grace in their ranks, booked their place in a fifth successive decider with a 3-14 to 1-11 victory over UCC at IT Blanchardstown on Saturday.

In what was a repeat of the 2017 decider, Mayo star Shauna Howley’s 2-1 proved vital for the winners, before a late Emma Needham goal put the seal on victory for a UL side managed by DJ Collins.

UL’s final opponents will be Niamh Kelly’s DCU, who were comfortable 3-13 to 0-10 winners against UCD in a Dublin derby semi-final.

DCU captain Aishling Moloney, a 2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate winner with Tipperary, led by example with a contribution of 1-6.

Mayo’s Sarah Rowe and Meath ace Vikki Wall were the other DCU goalscorers in the second half as they advanced to a first final since 2015, when UL claimed the silverware.

Sunday’s showpiece is also a repeat of the League decider between champions DCU and UL, and both teams have justified their status as favourites to reach the GFP O’Connor Cup final.

UCC gave UL a real battle in their semi-final, with Cork duo Libby Coppinger and Orlagh Farmer doing well, while Waterford’s Geraldine Power was another to impress.

But UCC were missing the services of Cork camogie duo Hannah Looney and Maebh Cahalane, and UL did enough to advance.

They were off to a flying star when Howley netted with just 23 seconds on the clock, and UL never looked back.

Aoife Geaney scored a late penalty for UCC but it was star-studded UL who kept alive their hopes of a fourth GFP O’Connor Cup win in five seasons.

Compiled by the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association