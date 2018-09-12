This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Gheorghe Hagi's young fella scored directly from a corner last night

Ianis Hagi was on the mark for Romania’s U21s.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,569 Views 3 Comments
IANIS HAGI — SON of Romanian football great Gheorghe — scored one of the goals of the night on a busy evening of international action.

Nineteen-year-old Ianis scored directly from a corner in Romania’s U21 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The younger Hagi is currently playing his club football with Viitorul Constanta in Romania, having previously spent a season and a half with Fiorentina in Serie A.

