Gheorghe Hagi's young fella scored directly from a corner last night

Ianis Hagi, son of great Gheorghe Hagi, scored the goal of the evening in European football. Straight from the corner, like a boss. :) I'm sure Galatasaray's fans will enjoy this. And all Hagi lovers in the Universe. #gsk pic.twitter.com/wO9uQ21qsO — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) September 11, 2018

IANIS HAGI — SON of Romanian football great Gheorghe — scored one of the goals of the night on a busy evening of international action.

Nineteen-year-old Ianis scored directly from a corner in Romania’s U21 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The younger Hagi is currently playing his club football with Viitorul Constanta in Romania, having previously spent a season and a half with Fiorentina in Serie A.

