This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gibson-Park's ankle a concern for Leinster but Larmour set for return

The scrum-half rolled his ankle in the win over Munster.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 8 Oct 2018, 1:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,670 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4273994

SCRUM-HALF JAMISON Gibson-Park is an injury concern for Leinster ahead of Friday evening’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps.

The Kiwi halfback rolled his ankle in Saturday’s Pro14 victory against Munster and will need to be further assessed as the training week progresses.

Darren Sweetnam and Jamison Gibson-Park Gibson-Park started against Munster last weekend. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland international Luke McGrath is fit and set to start for Leo Cullen’s side at the RDS, Nick McCarthy is available again after recovering from his recent wrist injury, while academy scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan is also part of the depth chart at nine.

Should Gibson-Park be ruled out with his ankle issue, it would make Leinster’s decision around their ‘non-European players’ straightforward, with James Lowe and Scott Fardy taking the two available slots in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Jordan Larmour is due to return from the hip injury that kept him out of the clash with Munster. 

The exciting back three player is due to return to training and though he will be assessed further during this training week, Larmour is expected to be available for Friday’s meeting with Wasps.

Leinster will also welcome centre Tom Daly back into full training this week after his recovery from a knee injury, while Ian Nagle has completed his return-to-play protocols and will also return to training.

Flanker Will Connors [knee] and Barry Daly [knee] remain unavailable.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    Arsenal announce Â£300m Adidas kit deal and bid farewell to Puma
    Arsenal announce £300m Adidas kit deal and bid farewell to Puma
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    LEINSTER
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    MUNSTER
    Mathewson a major doubt for Exeter as Munster scrum-half goes for knee scan
    Mathewson a major doubt for Exeter as Munster scrum-half goes for knee scan
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' â Guardiola
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola
    Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie