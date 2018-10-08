Gibson-Park's ankle a concern for Leinster but Larmour set for return

SCRUM-HALF JAMISON Gibson-Park is an injury concern for Leinster ahead of Friday evening’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps.

The Kiwi halfback rolled his ankle in Saturday’s Pro14 victory against Munster and will need to be further assessed as the training week progresses.

Gibson-Park started against Munster last weekend. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland international Luke McGrath is fit and set to start for Leo Cullen’s side at the RDS, Nick McCarthy is available again after recovering from his recent wrist injury, while academy scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan is also part of the depth chart at nine.

Should Gibson-Park be ruled out with his ankle issue, it would make Leinster’s decision around their ‘non-European players’ straightforward, with James Lowe and Scott Fardy taking the two available slots in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Jordan Larmour is due to return from the hip injury that kept him out of the clash with Munster.

The exciting back three player is due to return to training and though he will be assessed further during this training week, Larmour is expected to be available for Friday’s meeting with Wasps.

Leinster will also welcome centre Tom Daly back into full training this week after his recovery from a knee injury, while Ian Nagle has completed his return-to-play protocols and will also return to training.

Flanker Will Connors [knee] and Barry Daly [knee] remain unavailable.

