Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Out-half Healy the star of the show as Glenstal power into Munster Senior Cup final

The Limerick school were too strong for their rivals Crescent this afternoon.

By John Keogh Monday 5 Mar 2018, 4:41 PM
10 hours ago 8,300 Views 11 Comments
Out-half Ben Healy kicked a drop goal for Glenstal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Glenstal Abbey 30

Crescent College 10

LAST YEARâ€™S BEATEN Munster Schools Senior Cup finalists Glenstal Abbey are back in the decider after beating Crescent College at the Markets Field this afternoon.

The all-Limerick semi-final derby produced an excellent game of rugby but it was a dominant defensive display and an outstanding performance from out-half Ben Healy which ultimately saw Glenstal home.

Healy kicked 15 points, the highlight of which was a monstrous 40-metre drop goal, to guide his side into the final for the second year running as the school go in search of their first Senior title.

Glenstal got the scoring underway after just four minutes with a Healy penalty, and the out-half was then heavily involved in the gameâ€™s opening try.

His flat kick wide foundÂ Ronan QuinnÂ and after the ball was recycled several phases later, the winger scored in the left corner. Healy nailed the conversion to put Glenstal 10-0 up.

Crescent hit back immediately when Conor Phillips broke through the Glenstal defence and set up Jack Madden for a score that John Hurley converted.

The game was just 11 minutes old when Glenstal went in for their second try. Andrew Hogan read Jack Delaneyâ€™s pass wide for Hurley and intercepted to run in under the posts from 40 metres.

Healy added the straightforward conversion and then a long range penalty to put Glenstal 20-7 ahead at the interval.

Ronan Quinn scores their first try Ronan Quinn scored Glenstal's first try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Crescent ramped up the pressure in the second half but could only manage another Hurley penalty despite their early dominance.

Any hopes the 11-time winners had of pulling off a late comeback wereÂ dashed when Healyâ€™s drop goal stretched the lead to 13 and then Mark Flemingâ€™s try made the game safe for Glenstal.

The final word deservedly went to Healy as he kicked the extras to ensure Glenstalâ€™s passage through to the final on St Patrickâ€™s weekend.

Glenstal scorers:Tries: Ronan Quinn, Andrew Hogan, Mark Fleming
Conversions: Ben Healy [3]
Penalties: Ben Healy [3]
Drop goal: Ben Healy

Crescent scorers:

Tries: Jack Madden
Conversion: John Hurley
Penalty: John Hurley

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Aran Egan; Andrew Hogan, Harry Benner, Caolan Dooley, Ronan Quinn; Ben Healy, Andrew Walsh; Harry Boland, George Downing, Patrick Prendergast; David Kelly, James Fitzgerald, Ronan Leahy, Conor Booth, Mark Fleming.

Replacements: Mark Walsh for Fitzgerald (53 mins), Brian Leonard for A Walsh (53 mins), Niall Quelly for Leahy (63 mins), Padraic Mulligan for Booth (72 mins), Will McAleese for Benner (72 mins).

CRESCENT COLLEGE: Conor Phillips; Timmy Duggan, Jamin Hoffman, John Hurley, Cian Tuohy; Jack Delaney, Aaron Cosgrove; Conor Fitzgerald, Ronan Reynolds; Peter King, Cian McDonagh; Jack Madden, Dan Feasey.

Replacements: Sheehan Faloon for Tuohy (42 mins), Barry Scott for Kind (51 mins), Brian Naughton for McDonagh (67 mins), Joshua Fitzgerald for Reynolds (70 mins), Neville Oâ€™Sullivan for Duggan (70 mins), Paul Collins for Delaney (72 mins), Maccon Casserly for Hurley (74 mins).

Referee: Tommy Oâ€™Donoghue (MAR).

About the author
John Keogh
