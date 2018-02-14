  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw

A number of Juventus fans were unhappy at their team’s performance against Tottenham, prompting Gonzalo Higuain to hit back.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 5:00 PM
7 hours ago 7,286 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3852155

GONZALO HIGUAÍN HAS hit out at “armchair” fans following Juventus’ 2-2 Champions League draw with Tottenham on Tuesday.

The Argentina striker scored twice in the opening nine minutes of the meeting in Turin to put his side in a commanding position in the last-16 tie.

However, Higuaín missed a good chance on the break before Harry Kane pulled a goal back, and then smashed his second penalty of the match off the crossbar with seconds left at the end of the first half.

Christian Eriksen’s free-kick completed Spurs’ comeback and gave them a slight advantage heading into the second leg, prompting a number of Juve fans to make their frustration plain after the final whistle.

Higuaín has responded to that criticism with a pointed Instagram post, writing: “Hello everyone. How easy it is to talk after a game from an armchair at home.

“Until the 2-0, everything was perfect, after the 2-2 every opinion changed.

“It doesn’t interest us and we’re going to London to go through. A hug to all those who want the best for Juventus.”

Higuain has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, but his missed chances at the Allianz Stadium led to more criticism of his performances in key games for club and country.

Argentina team-mate Lucas Biglia says the 30-year-old can be affected by negative comments made about his form.

“Higuain was very influenced by destructive criticism, not purely by football,” Biglia told Fox Sports about the forward, who has failed to earn a spot in the national team since Jorge Sampaoli took charge.

“I hope he can get a new chance.”

- Omni

‘Alexis Sanchez ran 8km home… because he left his keys in his car!’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
'Alexis Sanchez ran 8km home... because he left his keys in his car!'
Mo Salah is ‘probably the best Liverpool signing in the past 15 years’
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
IRELAND
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
SIX NATIONS
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie