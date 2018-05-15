Graeme Souness apologises after Sky Sports walkout

GRAEME SOUNESS HAS apologised after walking off set during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Liverpool-Brighton game last weekend.

Souness left the studios during an ad break with half an hour of Sky’s coverage remaining, and was replaced by Gary Neville, who had been on co-commentary duty at Anfield.

He was understood to have been annoyed at being repeatedly cut off while making a point and was quoted as saying: “I don’t need this. That’s four times today you have shut me up.”

In response to the incident, a Sky spokesman told the Daily Mail: “Graeme reacted badly to a directive to wrap up his comments before an ad break. But he has been in touch with the production team to apologise.”

Liverpool legend and former Newcastle manager Souness has been contracted to the station for the last decade, while he also works as an analyst for beIN Sport and Irish station TV3.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!