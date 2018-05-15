  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Graeme Souness apologises after Sky Sports walkout

The Liverpool legend was not happy with the way he was treated at the weekend.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 15 May 2018, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 5,976 Views 6 Comments
Graeme Souness (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Graeme Souness (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

GRAEME SOUNESS HAS apologised after walking off set during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Liverpool-Brighton game last weekend.

Souness left the studios during an ad break with half an hour of Sky’s coverage remaining, and was replaced by Gary Neville, who had been on co-commentary duty at Anfield.

He was understood to have been annoyed at being repeatedly cut off while making a point and was quoted as saying: “I don’t need this. That’s four times today you have shut me up.”

In response to the incident, a Sky spokesman told the Daily Mail: “Graeme reacted badly to a directive to wrap up his comments before an ad break. But he has been in touch with the production team to apologise.”

Liverpool legend and former Newcastle manager Souness has been contracted to the station for the last decade, while he also works as an analyst for beIN Sport and Irish station TV3.

Paul Fennessy
