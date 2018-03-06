  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Greek club's fans invade TV station in protest of Super League punishment

The supporters left peacefully after the announcement and no arrests were made.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 10:36 PM
5 hours ago 2,133 Views 1 Comment
Paok's supporters throw toilet rolls and other projectiles prior to the Greek Superleague match against Olympiakos.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

SOME 40 PAOK Thessaloniki supporters invaded the studios of state-run Greek television station ERT 3 on Tuesday and forced a sportscaster to read a five-minute protest message on the air.

The fans left peacefully after the announcement and no arrests were made.

The hooligans were protesting the decision by the Super League to dock their team three points over last month’s clash with Olympiakos which was postponed when visiting coach Oscar Garcia was hit by an object thrown from the stands.

The 25 February match was awarded 3-0 in favour of Olympiakos while PAOK were fined €30,000 and must play their next two home matches behind closed doors, including one against league leaders and title rivals AEK Athens.

“The administration of ERT condemns in the most categorical manner the invasion of fans of a football team in the ERT 3 studios during live broadcast,” an announcement from the station said.

FBL-GRE-SUPERLEAGUE-PAOK-OLYMPIAKOS Olympiakos' Spanish coach Oscar Garcia Junyent (C) reacts after being hit in the face by a toilet roll. Source: AFP/Getty Images

The station said the action stopped the normal flow of the programme “in a deeply undemocratic act which is in no way compliant with the sporting spirit”.

In the announcement, the PAOK supporters said that the decision by the Super League “was the biggest sporting scandal of all-time”.

They called on all PAOK supporters to take part in a protest rally on Thursday in the centre of Thessaloniki as well as a march on Sunday before the scheduled home match with AEK.

PAOK have appealed the decision by the Super League, stating that Spaniard Garcia faked his injury, despite the coach spending the night in hospital and being diagnosed by a neurologist with sensitivity to the left temporal joint, dizziness, neck pain and nausea.

AFP, 2018

AFP

