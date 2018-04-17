  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Keep it constructive... you clown' - Bolger hits back at RTÉ criticism

The Shamrock Rovers midfielder has responded to comments made last night by Declan ‘Fabio’ O’Brien.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,829 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3962790

Greg Bolger dejected Shamrock Rovers midfielder Greg Bolger (right) pictured after Friday's defeat to Bohemians. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GREG BOLGER HAS blasted RTÉ pundit Declan ‘Fabio’ O’Brien for the nature of his assessment of Shamrock Rovers’ display in Friday’s Dublin derby defeat to Bohemians.

O’Brien heavily criticised Rovers for the 2-1 loss at Tallaght Stadium on last night’s Soccer Republic programme, expressing his view that “the situation is dire” at the club in the context of their recent results and performances.

A couple of hours after the former Drogheda United striker made those comments, Stephen Bradley’s team suffered a fourth defeat in their last five league games by losing 1-0 to a Bray Wanderers side who had yet to register a win this season.

Paul Corry, a member of the Shamrock Rovers squad last season, shared the punditry duties on the latest edition of RTÉ’s highlights show. After Corry singled out Bolger as one of several players who under-performed against Bohs, O’Brien was in agreement.

“Greg Bolger is an experienced guy,” O’Brien said of the 29-year-old, who moved to Tallaght for the 2018 season from Cork City. “He has played hundreds of games in this league. He played in front of the back four the other night. If I was him, I’d give my wages back after the performance he put in on Friday night.

Declan O'Brien celebrates Declan 'Fabio' O'Brien celebrates after Drogheda United's 2013 FAI Cup semi-final win over Dundalk. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It was a disgrace. He missed every tackle. When they needed him in the 90th minute he air-shotted, totally missed the ball, for the goal to make it 2-1. His manager’s head is on the block, you’re playing as an experienced player, he missed three or four tackles early on in the game to set the tone that Rovers were on the back-foot from the get go.

“These players are letting Stephen [Bradley] down, but the buck stops with Stephen and his decisions have been fairly horrendous to date.”

Earlier today, Bolger took to Twitter to issue a heated response to O’Brien, who — like Bolger — won every major honour in the domestic game during his own playing career.

He tweeted: “Hey Fabio mate, no problem with getting or taking criticism and rightly so… but would you keep it constructive… hammering boys, you’d swear you were a superstar when you played or something you clown.”

After O’Brien replied and insisted that he felt his criticism was constructive — “A player of your calibre, I’m surprised you had a problem with what I said” — Bolger responded: “Disgrace and hand back me wages… yeah that’s constructive alright.”

Rovers, who are now in fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, will look to return to winning ways when they host Limerick on Friday night.

‘Five wins now at Brandywell and he’s up in the cemetery looking down on us’

Struggling Bray claim first win of the season at 10-man Shamrock Rovers’ expense

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
'How can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?'
Marcos Alonso charged by FA for nasty tackle on Shane Long
MANCHESTER CITY
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie