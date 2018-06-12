This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I've made my decision': Griezmann refuses to reveal future plans

The France international said he knows where he will play next season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,186 Views 4 Comments
Griezmann is preparing for France's World Cup opener.
Image: Getty Images
Griezmann is preparing for France's World Cup opener.
Image: Getty Images

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN HAS refused to reveal where his future will lie despite admitting that he has made a decision regarding a potential summer transfer.

The Atletico Madrid forward has been heavily linked with Barcelona after a season in which his 29 goals and 15 assists helped the Rojiblancos to a second-placed finish in La Liga and the Europa League title.

He was expected to announce where he would be playing his football next season during a press conference organised by the France national team ahead of the World Cup.

But the former Real Sociedad star kept his cards close to his chest, instead wishing to concentrate on the upcoming tournament in Russia.

“Sorry but today is not the day. I know there’s a lot of expectation, but today is not the day [to speak about my future],” he said reading from a pre-prepared statement.

“I have already made my decision but it is not the time to announce it,” he added.

Griezmann is expected to play a key role in France’s bid to win the World Cup for the first time since 1998, with Didier Deschamps’ team one of the pre-tournament favourites to go all the way.

Griezmann will join the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud in a formidable attacking unit as Les Bleus kick-off their Group C campaign against Australia on Saturday.

They will then go onto take on Peru and Denmark as they aim to go one better than the runners-up finish that they secured during Euro 2016 two years ago.

