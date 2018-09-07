This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's hard to say no to clubs like Barca but, really, I'm fine here'

Antoine Griezmann snubbed the chance to move to Camp Nou over the summer.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Sep 2018, 11:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,443 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4225591
Antoine Griezmann (file pic).
Antoine Griezmann (file pic).
Antoine Griezmann (file pic).

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN ADMITS it was hard to reject a move to Barcelona but insists he feels “love” at Atletico Madrid.

The France star was heavily linked with the Liga champions before the World Cup but revealed in June he would be staying at the Wanda Metropolitano through a video message entitled ‘The Decision’.

Griezmann agonised for some time over his future, with Barca reportedly ready to pay his €100 millon (£89m) release clause in order to add him to an attack that already features Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

However, the 27-year-old is confident he made the right choice, telling L’Equipe: “It’s like when you get love at home. You’re not going to go anywhere else.

“At the club, they’ve done everything to make me feel good, including efforts to sign important players and create a great team.

“I feel like the base, or the most important piece of the puzzle. That’s what made me stay.

“It’s hard to say no to clubs like Barca but, really, I’m fine here. It’s my home and I want to do something great.”

Griezmann led Atletico Madrid to a Europa League triumph last season before firing France to World Cup glory, with four goals and two assists in his seven appearances.

Atleti then lifted the UEFA Super Cup after a 4-2 win over Real Madrid, putting the forward in a prime position to challenge for the Ballon d’Or, even though he was overlooked for the final three-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

While he expects Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be his main rivals for France Football’s coveted prize, Griezmann is confident 2018 could be his year.

We know Messi and Cristiano will be there,” he said. “From the last 16 of the Europa League and the quarter-finals of the World Cup, I think I was an important player. I was always present in key moments. So, this year, I have a small part to play.”

Kylian Mbappe is widely considered a future candidate for the Ballon d’Or and Griezmann agrees his France team-mate is a frightening prospect.

“He’s good, very good. He can become very, very strong,” he said of the Paris Saint-Germain forward. “His runs are only towards goal; he has already started to do it early in the season.

“If he is less stuck to the wing and in a position to score, with more and more experience, he can score fifty goals per season.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Liverpool and PSG Champions League away games
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    WALES
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie