Sunday 10 June, 2018
Man City star 'still grateful' to play for Germany despite being booed by his own supporters

Ilkay Gundogan is determined to play through the jeers.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 1:17 PM
1 hour ago
Gundogan was whistled when he came off the bench.
Image: Martin Rose
Image: Martin Rose

GERMANY MIDFIELDER ILKAY Gundogan insists that he still cherishes the opportunity to represent his nation despite being barracked by fans in recent appearances.

The Manchester City star was whistled when he came off the bench in a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Friday, having received a similar reception in the loss to Austria the previous week.

Gundogan and Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, both of Turkish descent, have attracted criticism for their recent meeting in London with Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the subject of scrutiny from human rights groups and exiled Turkish citizens over his government’s treatment of journalists, civil rights activists and political opponents.

Germany coach Joachim Low and defender Mats Hummels have both spoken out against the treatment received by the pair, but Gundogan is determined not to let the jeers affect his game.

“Last game before the World Cup, and still grateful to play for this country,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Gundogan has picked up a total of 26 international caps to date, scoring four goals.

