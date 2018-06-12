Arsenal warned to expect 'bumpy ride' as Emery seeks to avoid repeating United and City wobbles

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN warned to expect “a bumpy ride” under Unai Emery, with Matthew Upson pointing to Manchester rivals United and City as examples of how difficult manager changes can be to implement.

The Gunners have overseen a first passing of the coaching baton in 22 years, with the legendary Arsene Wenger having stepped down at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Certain sections of their disgruntled fan base had been calling for the Frenchman’s head for some time; many feeling that the north London outfit were regressing after slipping out of the Premier League’s top four.

They have now got their wish, but those at Emirates Stadium do not need to look far to see how testing such adjustments can be, with United still recovering from the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and City having required a season of patience under Pep Guardiola before becoming record-breaking champions.

Former Arsenal defender Upson told the Daily Star on what can be expected from Emery in a new era: “I think only time will tell on that front.

“Whoever took the job after Arsene Wenger is in for a very difficult challenge and that’s been proven with the Manchester United situation.

He’s somebody that’s got the capabilities and the credentials and experience to come in and have an impact on Arsenal.”

Upson, who was a title winner with the Gunners in 2001-02, added: “I think it’s one of those where it’s a season where they implement his philosophy.

“I think you saw that with Pep Guardiola with Manchester City, it can be a bumpy road sometimes as you try to implement a new philosophy on a group of players you’ve not worked with before.

“I think he has to stabilise the team and start pushing them in the direction of where you want the club to go, almost like a development season, seeing improvements but not expecting the finished article straight away.”

Emery is currently in the process of trying to put his own stamp on Arsenal, with one deal tied up for Stephan Lichtsteiner and the promise of more additions to come – albeit on a limited budget.

