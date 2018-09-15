This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gutsy Argentina hold off Wallabies for famous win

It was their first defeat of their opponents on Australian soil in 35 years

By AFP Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 1:55 PM
34 minutes ago 2,353 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237688
A fight breaks out during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and Argentina.
Image: AAP/PA Images
A fight breaks out during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and Argentina.
A fight breaks out during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and Argentina.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ARGENTINA SCORED THEIR first win over Australia on Australian soil in 35 years when they downed the Wallabies 23-19 on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Saturday.

After leading Australia 17-14 at the break, the Pumas held off a spirited comeback from the Wallabies to record a famous win.

The Wallabies scored three tries to two but were undone by their poor discipline, with Nicholas Sanchez and Emiliano Boffelli kicking three penalties between them.

It was Argentina’s first win over the Wallabies in Australia since 1983 and consigned the Wallabies to their fifth loss in their last six test matches.

In a match played in perfect conditions, both teams attempted to play attacking rugby throughout.

But a host of handling errors meant the second half in particular lacked fluency and developed into an arm-wrestle between two evenly matched sides.

Australia had plenty of chances to win the match in the second half but dropped the ball too many times to let the Pumas off the hook.

They should have scored the winning try after the siren when the otherwise brilliant Israel Folau held onto the ball instead of passing to an unmarked Bernard Foley three metres from the line.

Folau then lost possession when hit in a tackle by three Argentine defenders and the match was over.

The first half had featured some brilliant back play from both sides, who relished playing under clear skies and on a perfect pitch.

The Pumas opened the scoring in just the third minute thanks to a 52-metre penalty from fullback Boffelli.

Source: SANZAAR RUGBY/YouTube

The Wallabies hit back when scrumhalf Will Genia took an inside ball from Reece Hodge to score beside the posts.

Matt Toomua converted to make it 7-3, but the Pumas hit back immediately when inside centre Jeronimo De La Fuente broke the line and popped a ball to flyhalf Sanchez to score.

Folau then put Australia back in front with a brilliant individual try in the corner when he beat five players on his way to the try line.

However, Argentina had the last say of the half with a superb try of their own, Bautista Delguy dancing through the Wallaby tacklers to finish off a move that began on their own 22 when flanker Pablo Matera broke the defence and charged 50 metres upfield before finding his right winger.

Delguy still had plenty to do, but he stepped off his right foot then shrugged off the tackle of fullback Dane Haylett-Petty to put the visitors back in front.

Sanchez kicked a penalty eight minutes after the restart to open a six-point lead.

But the Wallabies came back to within one point thanks to a Haylett-Petty try in the corner, before a second monster Boffelli penalty took the score to 23-19.

Despite huge pressure from the home side, the Pumas held on to win for the first time since beating the Wallabies at Ballymore in Brisbane in 1983.

© – AFP, 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    LIVERPOOL
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    PSG prepare for crunch Liverpool clash with Parc stroll
    'How would that work?' - Klopp hits back at Neville’s call for Liverpool to ignore Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie