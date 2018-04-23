Hajduk Split player hurt after being attacked by own supporters

A HADJUK SPLIT player was left with facial injuries after he and several teammates were attacked by a group of their own supporters, the Croatian club said on Monday.

Marko Futacs, a Hungarian striker whose former clubs include Leicester City, had his glasses broken when he was kicked in the face, Slobodna Dalmacija reported.

The incident happened a day after Hajduk were beaten 2-1 at home by great rivals Dinamo Zagreb, a defeat that dealt a huge blow to their chances of winning the Croatian title.

Several players were targeted as they passed in front of premises belonging to Torcida, a group of Hajduk ultras, Slobodna Dalmacija said.

The supporters first verbally abused the Ghanaian-born naturalised Italian striker Said Ahmed Said, criticising him for his performances. Futacs was hurt as he and his teammates intervened.

The club condemned the violence and called for police to identify those responsible, while Damir Gruic, a spokesman for the supporters group, expressed “regret”.

Hajduk, who last won the title in 2005, are second in the Croatian league, eight points behind Dinamo with five games left.

- © AFP 2018

