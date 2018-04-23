  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hajduk Split player hurt after being attacked by own supporters

Several players were targeted as they passed in front of premises belonging to Torcida, a group of ultras.

By AFP Monday 23 Apr 2018, 11:47 PM
42 minutes ago 476 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3974602
Marko Futacs (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Marko Futacs (file pic).
Marko Futacs (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

A HADJUK SPLIT player was left with facial injuries after he and several teammates were attacked by a group of their own supporters, the Croatian club said on Monday.

Marko Futacs, a Hungarian striker whose former clubs include Leicester City, had his glasses broken when he was kicked in the face, Slobodna Dalmacija reported.

The incident happened a day after Hajduk were beaten 2-1 at home by great rivals Dinamo Zagreb, a defeat that dealt a huge blow to their chances of winning the Croatian title.

Several players were targeted as they passed in front of premises belonging to Torcida, a group of Hajduk ultras, Slobodna Dalmacija said.

The supporters first verbally abused the Ghanaian-born naturalised Italian striker Said Ahmed Said, criticising him for his performances. Futacs was hurt as he and his teammates intervened.

The club condemned the violence and called for police to identify those responsible, while Damir Gruic, a spokesman for the supporters group, expressed “regret”.

Hajduk, who last won the title in 2005, are second in the Croatian league, eight points behind Dinamo with five games left.

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Napoli coach Sarri gives finger to ‘spitting’ Juve fans>

Neville’s tribute to De Bruyne: He’s like a Scholes and Beckham hybrid>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Lessons and mining vast experience in Leinster doesn't end with place in the final
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
FOOTBALL
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
MANCHESTER UNITED
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
LIVERPOOL
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
Klopp calls for Roma respect ahead of Champions League semi-final
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie