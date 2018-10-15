This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 October, 2018
'I never needed an apology' - Arter put issues with Keane to bed after phone call

The Ireland midfielder returned to the field on Saturday following a bust-up with the assistant manager.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Oct 2018, 12:23 PM
41 minutes ago 831 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4286810
Arter coming off the pitch at the Aviva.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Arter coming off the pitch at the Aviva.
Arter coming off the pitch at the Aviva.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

HARRY ARTER INSISTS the disagreement with Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane is behind him. 

The Bournemouth midfielder, who is on-loan at Cardiff City this season, had a falling out with Keane over the summer and made himself unavailable for the last set of international fixtures. 

However, after a phone call from the Cork man, Arter returned to the fold and played in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

Now the 28-year-old says he wants to draw a line in the sand. 

“It was just a chat on the phone with Roy,” Arter told the Irish Mirror.

“But it was a good conversation, obviously, because I came back and that’s it.

The conversation with Roy stays between me and Roy. It was good to speak to him and put things to bed. What was said stays between us.

“I never needed an apology, I never wanted a ‘sorry’, I never wanted anything like that.

“I wasn’t in a position to do that, to be honest with you. It was more just, ‘Can we put this to bed for the sake of the team?’ more than anyone.”

