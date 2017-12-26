  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Harry Kane breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record

The Tottenham star now has more goals in a calendar year than any other striker since the 1992-93 campaign.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 1:09 PM
4 hours ago 6,156 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3769990
Totttenham striker Harry Kane.
TOTTENHAM STRIKER HARRY Kane broke the record for goals scored in the Premier League in a calendar year with his effort against Southampton.

The 24-year-old took his tally for 2017 to 36 with his hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, drawing level with the record set by Alan Shearer for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

And Kane’s close-range header after 22 minutes against the Saints on Boxing Day saw him surpass the tally set by the Rovers, Newcastle United and England great to claim a personal slice of Premier League history.

Kane’s effort also saw him move level with Lionel Messi as Europe’s top scorer since January, with 54 goals for club and country.

The England international’s 37th goal came in only his 36th top-flight appearance in 2017, giving him a better goal-per-game ratio than Shearer managed 22 years ago, when he scored 36 in 42 matches.

In fact, it is the best record for the player with the most number of goals in a year since Luis Suarez scored 29 in 28 games for Liverpool in 2013.

Kane, who was the leading marksman in 2015 with 27 goals in 38 games, is also the first English player to end a calendar year as the top scorer in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney in 2009.

