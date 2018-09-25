Born in 2003, Fulham winger becomes League Cup's youngest-ever player

Harvey Elliott came on for the final nine minutes.

FULHAM BOOKED THEIR place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight with Ireland international Cyrus Christie on the scoresheet — but their 3-1 victory at Millwall was notable for another reason.

Aged just 15 years and 174 days, schoolboy Harvey Elliott was introduced for the final nine minutes at The Den, making the prodigious winger the youngest player to feature in the League Cup.

Elliott, who was born in 2003, also became Fulham’s youngest-ever first team player after impressing for the club’s U18 side in recent weeks.

During his late cameo, Elliott showed some nice touches on the ball but it was Christie who supplied a moment of quality to seal victory for the Premier League side, as the wing-back cut inside onto his left-foot to curl one into the far corner from 25 yards.

Christie scored his first goal for Fulham. Source: Steven Paston

It was Christie’s first goal for the club, with first-half strikes from Joe Bryan and Luca de la Torre setting the visitors on their way to victory, despite Tom Elliott pulling one back for Millwall.

