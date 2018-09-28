This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hazard: I only care about winning, not comparisons with Messi or Ronaldo

The Chelsea star’s strong run of form has seen him compared to the world’s best, but he is concentrating solely on helping his team to succeed.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Sep 2018, 8:16 AM
EDEN HAZARD IS proud to be compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Chelsea star isn’t setting any specific goals for himself following his brilliant start to the season.

Hazard has scored five goals in six maches to start the Premier League season after scoring 12 goals a season ago.

He also scored a contender for goal of the year in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool, as he darted through the Reds defense for a late winner.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri recently stated that, on current form, Hazard could scored 40 goals this season, while Ross Barkley said his teammateis better than Messi and Ronaldo right now.

The Belgian himself, though, isn’t as concerned with statistics or comparisons.

“I don’t have (goal) targets to be fair – my only target is to win something every year. I want to win trophies,” he told the Telegraph.

“It is not important how many goals I score. You know me, I don’t care about that. I just want to enjoy my football and win games.

“At the moment I am scoring goals, that is why everyone is talking for me to be in the top three (players). It is a pleasure to be there. I just want to keep going. I am the same player as two years ago, three years ago. I’m now in a period that I score a lot of goals, and hopefully I keep on scoring.

“It won’t be simple. Definitely not in the Premier League. I’m feeling good since the FA Cup final. Something you see. I play in strong teams, here with Chelsea and with Belgium who were very good at the World Cup, and that helps me to perform better too.” 

Hazard, who has yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea, says he is enjoying his form right now and riding a wave of momentum dating back to last season.

“Even when the things are not going well, I try to be happy when I am on the pitch,” he said. “That is why I like football. At the moment, we are winning games so it is more easy to smile but when I am on the pitch I just try to be happy. At the moment it is good. I am scoring goals, we are playing good, so I am enjoying it but we will see in the future.

“We won the last FA Cup last year. We know the Premier League is going to be hard. City and Liverpool, they have a lot of good players.”

