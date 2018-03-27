  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Heartbreak for Ireland U19s as they fall short at final qualification hurdle

Tom Mohan’s side were beaten 4-0 by Portugal in Barcelos this evening.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 7:19 PM
Ireland U19s (file pic).
THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland today, as they fell short in their bid to qualify for the 2018 Uefa European U19 Championship.

Tom Mohan's side were beaten 4-0 by Portugal in Barcelos this evening.

A brace from Gedson Fernandes as well as a goal apiece from Diogo Queirós and Pedro Correia sealed a comfortable win for the Portuguese to seal their qualification at Ireland’s expense.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

