Heartbreak for Ireland U19s as they fall short at final qualification hurdle

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland today, as they fell short in their bid to qualify for the 2018 Uefa European U19 Championship.
Tom Mohan’s side were beaten 4-0 by Portugal in Barcelos this evening.
A brace from Gedson Fernandes as well as a goal apiece from Diogo Queirós and Pedro Correia sealed a comfortable win for the Portuguese to seal their qualification at Ireland’s expense.
More to follow
