Introducing our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42

YOU ASKED AND, in the end, we delivered.

We like to think The42 is known for its engaging coverage of rugby, in-depth match analysis and interviews with the game’s biggest names and most interesting characters.

Now, at last, we’re bringing that to a weekly podcast, supported by Heineken.

Each week, presenter Gavan Casey will be joined by our own Murray Kinsella as well as former Leinster and Connacht out-half Andy Dunne to answer three key questions and dissect the week’s top talking points.

We’ll also have a feature interview with the players and coaches and define the modern game and would love to hear from you.

This week — with Gavan gallivanting around Vegas ahead of the McGregor fight – Ryan Bailey quizzes Murray and Andy on:

how Munster can survive these big weeks without Conor Murray

how Connacht can get closer to the yardstick of what makes a champion side

how Leinster are going about getting even better than last season.

And Ireland and Leinster star Rob Kearney sits down with Murray for the first of our one-on-one conversations.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Over 18s only. Enjoy Heineken responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie