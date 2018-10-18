This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I did not ask to leave... They kicked me out'

Gonzalo Higuain departed Juventus for AC Milan in August, though he would not have done so if it was up to him.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 1:00 PM
13 minutes ago 520 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4293142
AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain.
AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain.
AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain.

AC MILAN STRIKER Gonzalo Higuain feels like he was “kicked out” of Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing in July.

Higuain joined Juve for a reported €90 million from Napoli in 2016 and scored 40 Serie A goals across his two seasons at the club, but his signing failed to be the catalyst for Champions League success some hoped it would be.

Juve turned their attentions to Ronaldo in pre-season and managed to lure the Ballon d’Or holder away from Real Madrid, bolstering their already impressive arsenal.

But his signing ultimately meant Higuain was surplus to requirements, paving the way for the Argentina international to join Milan on loan in August in a deal which can be made permanent at the end of the season.

It was never Higuain’s intention to leave Juve, though he insists he holds no grudge towards anyone at the club despite feeling forced out.

“No, mine is a feeling of affection because they treated me very well; team-mates and supporters have given me huge affection,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But I did not ask to leave. Basically, everyone says it, they kicked me out. At Milan I immediately had a great love and so they convinced me.

“Maybe I knew something had broken, and then they took Ronaldo. The decision to leave was not mine.

“I gave everything for Juventus, I won several titles. After Cristiano arrived, the club wanted to make a qualitative leap and they told me that I could not stay and that they were trying to find a solution. The best solution was Milan.”

Nevertheless, Higuain is enjoying life in Milan ahead of his first derby with Inter and has admiration for coach Gennaro Gattuso.

“I’m only sorry for the ranking [10th in Serie A] because we deserve to be higher,” he said.

“But otherwise I feel at a very good moment of my life, both mentally and professionally. I feel rejuvenated. I love Gattuso – he looks at you and sends you his love for football.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    Stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick seals win for DC United as striker nets 10th goal in 18 games
    Pogba and Mourinho disagreed over Instagram video, confirms United midfielder
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    BOXING
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Mayweather accepts Khabib's challenge: 'We're fighting'
    'You don’t get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie