Over 40% of Irish TV viewers watched Ireland win historic silver medal in the World Cup final

OVER 40% of Irish TV viewers tuned in to watch Ireland win an historic silver medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

Figures released from RTÉ show that World Cup final between Ireland and the Netherlands on Sunday drew an average audience of 381,500 with a one minute peak audience of 439,100.

This accounts for a 41% share of the available audience as Ireland finished as runners-up in the tournament, with Ayiesah McFerran collecting the goalkeeper of the tournament after their defeat to the Dutch.

Outside GAA, rugby and soccer, these are RTÉ Sport’s highest viewing figures since Katie Taylor’s gold medal triumph at the 2012 Olympics.

Source: Elaine Buckley Twitter Page.

They also eclipse the average 191,300 viewers who watched the Ireland women’s rugby team take on Australia in the 2017 Rugby World Cup.

Graham Shaw’s side went into the tournament ranked 16th in the world before going on to enjoy an incredible campaign which captured the imagination of the country. They scored impressive wins over the USA and India in the group stages to book their place in the quarter-finals as the winners of Pool B.

An average audience of 121,700 watched Ireland overcome India again in a thrilling shootout along with a one minute peak audience of 228,000.

Their semi-final showdown with Spain also went to a shootout, drawing an average audience of 205,200 and a one minute peak of 346,200 which amounted to a 37% share of the available audience.

Ireland’s success at the World Cup has propelled them up to eighth place in the FIH Hero World rankings and they were treated to a hero’s welcome upon their return to Dublin on Monday.

Minister for Tourism and Sports Shane Ross has also announced that an additional €1.5 million in funding will go to Irish teams preparing to go to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and world championships.

He said that hockey “will enjoy a significant share of that particular funding”.

