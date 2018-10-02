Man City concede in the first minute to Hoffenheim before Aguero strikes back

The Hoffenheim players celebrate their early goal. Source: EMPICS Sport

MANCHESTER CITY ARE involved one of the early Champions League kick-offs this evening.

Having lost out to Lyon in their opening European game of this season, Pep Guardiola’s men are away to 31-year-old Julian Nagelsmann and his Hoffenheim side.

And the Germans took a lead with less than a minute on the clock as Ishak Belfodil beat Ederson.

It took Hoffenheim less than 1 minute to take the lead v Man City!



Ishak Belfodil with the goal! #UCL live on Virgin Media One. #VMSport pic.twitter.com/37d5ryGn9t — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 2, 2018

However, Leroy Sane set Sergio Aguero up for an equaliser seven minutes later.

🇦🇷🇦🇷



Aguero levels the game for City!



Hoffenheim v Man City is live on Virgin Media One! #UCL#VMSport pic.twitter.com/A5GIyhCEM1 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 2, 2018

