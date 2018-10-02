Man City concede in the first minute to Hoffenheim before Aguero strikes back

MANCHESTER CITY ARE involved one of the early Champions League kick-offs this evening.
Having lost out to Lyon in their opening European game of this season, Pep Guardiola’s men are away to 31-year-old Julian Nagelsmann and his Hoffenheim side.
And the Germans took a lead with less than a minute on the clock as Ishak Belfodil beat Ederson.
It took Hoffenheim less than 1 minute to take the lead v Man City!
Ishak Belfodil with the goal!
However, Leroy Sane set Sergio Aguero up for an equaliser seven minutes later.
Aguero levels the game for City!
Aguero levels the game for City!
Hoffenheim v Man City is live on Virgin Media One!
