Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
In-form Scott Hogan nets a brace as Villa's winning run continues

The Republic of Ireland squad member has now scored four times in his last three outings.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 5:43 PM
3 hours ago 3,366 Views 3 Comments
Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.
Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.
ASTON VILLA HAVE moved up to third place in the English Championship after goals from Ireland duo Scott Hogan and Conor Hourihane gave them a 3-1 win over Barnsley.

Hogan netted twice inside the opening seven minutes at Villa Park to put his side in the driving seat. Dimitri Cavare responded for the visitors before Hourihane struck against his former club in the 19th minute as Villa sealed their fourth league win on the trot.

Hogan was inches away from a hat-trick in the 51st minute. After being teed up following good work on the left by Jack Grealish and Albert Adomah, the former Brentford player’s effort struck the woodwork.

Having failed to score all season until he finally opened his account in a 5-0 win over Bristol City on New Year’s Day, Hogan has now clocked up four goals in his last three outings.

The 25-year-old Salford-born striker, who’s eligible to play for Ireland via his grandparents, also scored the only goal of the game against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Although Hogan has yet to make his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland, he has featured in Martin O’Neill’s squad. His first call-up came back in September for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

Hogan wasn’t the only Ireland striker on target today in the Championship. Aiden O’Brien opened the scoring for Millwall in their 4-3 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

