5:01PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Huddersfield Town versus Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. José Mourinho’s men seem hellbent on descending to crisis based on recent form but can curtail their slump in West Yorkshire today as they bid to reach the last eight.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield, meanwhile, seem to be having mighty craic altogether since reaching the top flight, and have already beaten United once at home this season (though they did go down 2-0 at Old Trafford earlier this month).

Kick-off is at 5:30pm, and we’ll have team news with you shortly.

A potential nightmare scenario for the Evening Herald as Romelu Lukaku arrives at Kirklees wearing Beats by Dre Source: PA Wire/PA Images