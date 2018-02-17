  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

19,986 Views 35 Comments
Share

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Huddersfield Town versus Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. José Mourinho’s men seem hellbent on descending to crisis based on recent form but can curtail their slump in West Yorkshire today as they bid to reach the last eight.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield, meanwhile, seem to be having mighty craic altogether since reaching the top flight, and have already beaten United once at home this season (though they did go down 2-0 at Old Trafford earlier this month).

Kick-off is at 5:30pm, and we’ll have team news with you shortly.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - John Smith's Stadium A potential nightmare scenario for the Evening Herald as Romelu Lukaku arrives at Kirklees wearing Beats by Dre Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Here are your teams for this evening’s encounter:

Paul Pogba is out for Manchester United due to an illness, while Scottish youngster Ethan Hamilton, likened to Darren Fletcher, makes Mourinho’s bench.

David Wagner has to do without attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard who’s cup-tied, while Aaron Mooy – the club’s third-top scorer this term – is out with a knee injury.

We’re underway at what I’ve been calling Kirlees Stadium but is actually now known as John Smith’s Stadium. My apologies to Mr. Smith – and to all of you.

Manchester United kick off and will play from left to right in the first half. Or, you know, right to left, depending on which way you’re facing.

Of course, if you’re this bloke, they’ll play from top to bottom. And so on.

4Mins

GOOOOAL! Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

A fantastic goal by Manchester United! Romelu Lukaku exchanges passes with Juan Mata before beating a defender with a drag-back and sliding the ball coolly past Jonas Lössl at his near post. A dream start for Mourinho’s men.

7Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Huddersfield have a mild penalty shout turned down after a VAR review as the ball hits Chris Smalling’s arm from point-blank range following a flick-on from a long ball into United’s box. Moments later, a clever move down the left sees Tom Ince fire the ball across Sergio Romero’s goal but the English winger – son of former United star Paul Ince – is adjudged to have been in an offside position.

11Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

It’s been all Huddersfield since United opened the scoring. They’ve forced a succession of corners – one of which was taken from about half a yard infield – the ball nowhere near the designated area by the corner flag. United have battened down the hatches and are holding firm thus far.

16Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Hadergjonaj, whose name I had to Google twice and may still have botched such is the nefarious pressure that comes with liveblogs, tests Romero from range but the Argentine gets down to save comfortably. United can’t string more than two passes together, here. Scott McTominay has been dispossessed on a couple of occasions, and the Terriers are running around like, well…

18Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

United win their first corner and after a scramble in the hosts’ box, Smalling’s aesthetically displeasing attempts to swing his boot at the ball are rebuffed by the Huddersfield defence. United, finally, gaining a foothold.

23Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Quaner gets to the byline after gliding past Ashley Young, and floats a lovely ball into United’s box but a tame Van la Parra header is caught easily by Romero.

Seconds later a wonderful deep cross from Hadergjonaj just about connects with the onrushing Ince, who steers it well wide with his outstretched right boot.

Nice tempo to this one.

30Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Topical fun fact while the action eases, somewhat: Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen wears ‘Zanka’ on the back of his shirt due to a nickname accrued when he was 10: he physically resembles Sanka from the film Cool Runnings. He has no idea why he’s known as ‘Zanka’ and not ‘Sanka’, but sure you can only play the hand you’re dealt.

33Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Two more Huddersfield corners – their 178th and 179th of the game so far – are cleared by United, whose performance to this point might best be described as ‘passive’.

34Mins

Hadergjonaj has been extremely impressive down Huddersfield’s right, which is unfortunate from this liveblogger’s perspective. Bombing forward at every opportunity and putting some nicely-weighted crosses into the mixer. United, though, to their credit, are mopping up reasonably well.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - John Smith's Stadium Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (left) scores his side's first goal of the game Source: Nigel French

41Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Just the 20 goals and six assists for Romelu Lukaku in all competitions this season. Hardly a dreadful return for February, despite his critics. As far as this individual game is concerned, nothing of note has happened since I suggested there was a ‘nice tempo’ to it. The infamous Liveblogger’s Curse strikes again.

43Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Correction: Huddersfield have had six corners – not 179 as I previously indicated.

47Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

It looked for all the world as if Juan Mata had doubled United’s lead with a wonderful finish: the Spaniard received a clever inside-pass from Ashley Young on the right wing – seemingly onside – and took the ball around the goalkeeper to slot home with his lesser-spotted right foot. After a VAR review, Mata is ruled OFFSIDE – and on the replay, it looks marginal, at best. His hand might be offside? Very, very contentious.

45Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Worth noting that Jose Mourinho is a big advocate of the VAR system!

45Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

At the stroke of half-time, Nemanja Matic puts the ball in the net but the flag was already up, again for offside. Remarkable end to the first half.

45Mins

Half-time: Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

45Mins

Graham Poll on BT Sport: “I’m a big fan of VAR but I cannot support this one”, in reference to the offside call against Juan Mata.

51Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Good pressure again by Huddersfield down their right-hand side. Luke Shaw conceded a free-kick in a dangerous area – about 20 yards from United’s goal, right-and-centre. Ince hits the wall and though United can’t clear it, the ball eventually drifts wide from a cross.

54Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Sanchez fouls Williams in a similarly dangerous position. Another free-kick to Huddersfield, this one about 20 yards out – dead central.

54Mins

Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United

Billing hits the wall, then has a right-footed drive deflected wide.

55Mins

GOOOOALLLLLL! Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

Ohhhh that’s a wonderful goal by Manchester United! Seconds after a Huddersfield corner, United break: Alexis Sanchez picks the ball up in midfield, turns inside and threads a sumptuous ball through to Romelu Lukaku, who storms through the Huddersfield defence and finishes wonderfully into the bottom-left-hand corner. Lovely, lovely goal.

60Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

United now looking lethal on the counter as Huddersfield commit men forward in search of a route back into this fifth-round tie.

62Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

A wonderful take by Lukaku at the right-hand side of Huddersfield’s area sees him release Mata, whose delicate pull-back is eventually cleared.

70Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

Into the final quarter and United in complete control. Sanchez, after a quiet first half, is running the show from a central position, and the away side are still looking to hit their hosts on the break having seemingly taken the sting out of Huddersfield’s tail with that second Lukaku strike. It’s not over, of course, but the game is being played at a pace which would suggest it is.

73Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

A lovely ball from Mata sets Young down the right wing. His finely-timed pull-back finds Lukaku, who’s on a hat-trick, but has a right-footed attempt blocked from the edge of the area. I might head for a cuppa. Anyone looking?

74Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

Billing has a shot straight at Romero. United reach Huddersfield’s box some four seconds later, but Sanchez can’t find Mata who was bearing down on goal.

76Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

Anthony Martial on for Alexis Sanchez, who’s had a huge impact on this second half.

83Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

A wonderful backheel flick by Martial puts Lingard into space in Huddersfield’s area, and though the Englishman unselfishly attempts to square it immediately to Lukaku for a hat-trick goal, he had a lot more time than he seemed to realise, and could have just waltzed towards goal himself.

88Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

Martial goes down the left-hand side and pulls a lovely cross back across the box, but there’s nobody there in a red shirt to tap it home. Lukaku eventually chases down the cross, does a couple of stepovers and makes an absolute balls of his attempted cross back into the area. It might actually have been a shot, but it’s due to land in Leeds sometime next Thursday.

90Mins

Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

Into the second of three minutes’ added time. Martial is ruining lads’ evenings, at the moment. Some of these men have kids. Eric Bailly on for United – back at last after months out with injury.

90Mins

Full-time: Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester United

90Mins

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - John Smith's Stadium Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's second goal Source: PA Wire/PA Images

That’s it from us as Manchester United see off Huddersfield to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. Thanks for following. ‘Til next time, take it easy!

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s'
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
'We wanted to send our supporters home happy after getting the bragging rights in the derby'
Caulfield says Cummins aggrieved by red card that rules him out of Munster derby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie