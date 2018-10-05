This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reflected on his performance and off-field issues after contributing to Wednesday’s 4-2 loss at Wembley.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Oct 2018, 8:35 AM
1 hour ago 1,618 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4269654
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

HUGO LLORIS INSISTS he is focused on football after gifting Barcelona the lead in Tottenham’s Champions League defeat as he returned to the line-up following a drink-driving offence.

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris was given a 20-month driving ban and fined £50,000 after pleading guilty to drink-driving, having been stopped in his Porsche Panamera by police on August 24.

Lloris – who helped France to World Cup glory in Russia – then suffered a thigh injury and only returned to Tottenham’s starting XI for Wednesday’s showdown at Wembley, where his error contributed to Spurs’ downfall.

Reflecting on his performance and off-field issues, Lloris said: “A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused on your job. I was unfortunately injured and I tried my best to be back as soon as possible and as strong as possible.

“It’s not easy to be back in this type of game without a game before but I tried my best and the most important for me is to be back and then build confidence and be back at my level. The most important is to be back in the competition and then repeat and repeat games to be at 100 per cent.

“It’s a good feeling to be back with the team again. Obviously, I expected a better game but it’s Barcelona in front of us and we can feel they are one step over us but we can be proud of the performance because we did our best, especially in the second-half.

“We increased our level and we were close to being back to 3-3 and finally we lost 4-2 but the most important is the mentality that we put, especially in the second-half.

“We played our football but then in front of us, yeah, it’s one of the best teams in the world. With [Leo] Messi at this level, it’s very complicated for us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    Southgate: England job 'not something you should give away lightly'
    Bale backed for Wales captaincy by Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    RYDER CUP
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'Back to reality' - Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood sets sights on season-ending victory
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie