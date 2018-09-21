This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino

The Tottenham captain pleaded guilty earlier this month after being more than twice the legal limit when stopped by police.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 11:30 AM
26 minutes ago 277 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4247507
Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.
Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.
Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO BELIEVES the stress surrounding Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ drink-driving charge may have contributed to his thigh injury.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court was last week told Lloris provided a sample containing 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales – when he was stopped in his Porsche Panamera by police in the early hours of 24 August.

The World Cup winner was given a 20-month driving ban and fined £50,000 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Three days after being stopped by police, Lloris injured his thigh in a 3-0 win at Manchester United and, having missed France’s two Nations League matches, remains sidelined for Spurs’ trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Pochettino said: “I think he was under stress during the game against Manchester United. I think the added stress maybe created that injury.

The injury now is helping him to take time and think and be a little bit more relaxed. To compete after what happened was a massive stress for him.

“[His recovery] is a point that we still do not know. We hope as soon as possible but we think the plan is still [for him to return] next week if everything goes to plan in training.”

The late 2-1 Champions League defeat to Inter on Tuesday was Spurs’ third straight loss in all competitions, the first time that has happened in Pochettino’s reign.

However, the Argentine insisted he was relaxed and focused, while acknowledging his position could soon be under threat.

“The only way we can stop that [criticism] is winning games and if we don’t win everyone is going to criticise more than now,” he said.

“And you know what is going to happen when we don’t win games, the first responsible is me.

“I am so relaxed. I am going to give my best until the end. I am going to stick with the club, I am not going to criticise the club.

“All the decisions are our decisions and of course always with the club until the end, maybe still here in five years or maybe in one week we are not here but always talking well about the club and helping them to achieve all they want.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Willian strike hands Chelsea narrow win in Greece as Morata misfires once again
    Willian strike hands Chelsea narrow win in Greece as Morata misfires once again
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie