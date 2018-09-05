This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick to begin campaign with trip to Wexford - here's the provisional 2019 hurling league fixture list

Tipperary and Clare will set the ball rolling on the first weekend of league action.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 11:33 AM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick will begin their 2019 league campaign with a trip to Wexford in their Division 1A opener.

John Kiely’s side are back in the top flight for the first time in eight years and they’re set to take on Wexford according to the list of provisional hurling league fixtures that have been released today. 

The Irish Independent reports that counties were informed of the fixtures yesterday, with league champions Kilkenny hosting Cork, while Clare will travel to face Tipperary on the opening weekend in Division 1A.

Check out the proposed fixtures below – the first teams named have home advantage.

Division 1A

Saturday 26 January
Tipperary v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 27 January
Kilkenny v Cork, 2pm
Wexford v Limerick, 2pm

Saturday 2 February
Limerick v Tipperary, 7pm

Sunday 3 February
Clare v Kilkenny, 2pm
Cork v Wexford, 2pm

Saturday 16 February
Cork v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 17 February
Kilkenny v Limerick, 2pm
Wexford v Tipperary, 2pm

The Division 1B fixtures have also been released. Relegated Waterford host Offaly, newly promoted Carlow travel to take on Dublin, while Galway will host Laois in the opening round.

Division 1B

Saturday 26 January
Dublin v Carlow, 7pm

Sunday 27 January
Waterford v Offaly, 2pm
Galway v Laois, TBC

Sunday 3 February
Carlow v Galway, 2pm
Laois v Waterford, 2pm
Offaly v Dublin, 2pm

Saturday 16 February
Laois v Offaly, 7pm
Waterford v Carlow, 7pm

Sunday 17 February
Galway v Dublin, 2pm

In Division 2A, Mayo clash with Meath, Westmeath host London and Antrim face Kerry on the first Sunday of the campaign.

Division 2A

Sunday 27 January
Mayo v Meath, 2pm
Westmeath v London, 2pm
Antrim v Kerry, TBC

Sunday 3 February
Kerry v Westmeath, 2pm
London v Mayo, 2pm
Meath v Antrim, 2pm

Sunday 17 February
Antrim v Westmeath, 2pm
Kerry v Mayo, 2pm
Meath v London, 2pm

In the fourth tier, Wicklow travel to Warwickshire in the Saturday night opener.

Division 2B

Saturday 26 January
Warwickshire v Wicklow, 2pm

Sunday 27 January
Donegal v Kildare, 2pm
Down v Derry, 2pm

Sunday 3 February
Derry v Donegal, TBC
Kildare v Warwickshire, 2pm
Wicklow v Down, TBC

Division 3A kicks off on the Sunday with Lancashire at home against Tyrone, Roscommon travelling to Louth and Armagh heading to face Monaghan.

Division 3A

Sunday 27 January
Lancashire v Tyrone, 2pm
Louth v Roscommon, TBC
Monaghan v Armagh, TBC

Sunday 3 February
Armagh v Lancashire, TBC
Roscommon v Monaghan, TBC
Tyrone v Louth, TBC

Finally, in Division 3B there are two games on the opening weekend. Cavan host Leitrim at home and Fermanagh head to Sligo. 

Division 3B

Sunday 27 January
Cavan v Leitrim, 2pm
Sligo v Fermanagh, 2pm

Sunday 3 February
Fermanagh v Longford, 2pm
Leitrim v Sligo, 2pm

