Limerick to begin campaign with trip to Wexford - here's the provisional 2019 hurling league fixture list

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick will begin their 2019 league campaign with a trip to Wexford in their Division 1A opener.

John Kiely’s side are back in the top flight for the first time in eight years and they’re set to take on Wexford according to the list of provisional hurling league fixtures that have been released today.

The Irish Independent reports that counties were informed of the fixtures yesterday, with league champions Kilkenny hosting Cork, while Clare will travel to face Tipperary on the opening weekend in Division 1A.

Check out the proposed fixtures below – the first teams named have home advantage.

Division 1A

Saturday 26 January

Tipperary v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 27 January

Kilkenny v Cork, 2pm

Wexford v Limerick, 2pm

Saturday 2 February

Limerick v Tipperary, 7pm

Sunday 3 February

Clare v Kilkenny, 2pm

Cork v Wexford, 2pm

Saturday 16 February

Cork v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 17 February

Kilkenny v Limerick, 2pm

Wexford v Tipperary, 2pm

The Division 1B fixtures have also been released. Relegated Waterford host Offaly, newly promoted Carlow travel to take on Dublin, while Galway will host Laois in the opening round.

Division 1B

Saturday 26 January

Dublin v Carlow, 7pm

Sunday 27 January

Waterford v Offaly, 2pm

Galway v Laois, TBC

Sunday 3 February

Carlow v Galway, 2pm

Laois v Waterford, 2pm

Offaly v Dublin, 2pm

Saturday 16 February

Laois v Offaly, 7pm

Waterford v Carlow, 7pm

Sunday 17 February

Galway v Dublin, 2pm

In Division 2A, Mayo clash with Meath, Westmeath host London and Antrim face Kerry on the first Sunday of the campaign.

Division 2A

Sunday 27 January

Mayo v Meath, 2pm

Westmeath v London, 2pm

Antrim v Kerry, TBC

Sunday 3 February

Kerry v Westmeath, 2pm

London v Mayo, 2pm

Meath v Antrim, 2pm

Sunday 17 February

Antrim v Westmeath, 2pm

Kerry v Mayo, 2pm

Meath v London, 2pm

In the fourth tier, Wicklow travel to Warwickshire in the Saturday night opener.

Division 2B

Saturday 26 January

Warwickshire v Wicklow, 2pm

Sunday 27 January

Donegal v Kildare, 2pm

Down v Derry, 2pm

Sunday 3 February

Derry v Donegal, TBC

Kildare v Warwickshire, 2pm

Wicklow v Down, TBC

Division 3A kicks off on the Sunday with Lancashire at home against Tyrone, Roscommon travelling to Louth and Armagh heading to face Monaghan.

Division 3A

Sunday 27 January

Lancashire v Tyrone, 2pm

Louth v Roscommon, TBC

Monaghan v Armagh, TBC

Sunday 3 February

Armagh v Lancashire, TBC

Roscommon v Monaghan, TBC

Tyrone v Louth, TBC

Finally, in Division 3B there are two games on the opening weekend. Cavan host Leitrim at home and Fermanagh head to Sligo.

Division 3B

Sunday 27 January

Cavan v Leitrim, 2pm

Sligo v Fermanagh, 2pm

Sunday 3 February

Fermanagh v Longford, 2pm

Leitrim v Sligo, 2pm

