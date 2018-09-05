Limerick to begin campaign with trip to Wexford - here's the provisional 2019 hurling league fixture list

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick will begin their 2019 league campaign with a trip to Wexford in their Division 1A opener.
John Kiely’s side are back in the top flight for the first time in eight years and they’re set to take on Wexford according to the list of provisional hurling league fixtures that have been released today.
The Irish Independent reports that counties were informed of the fixtures yesterday, with league champions Kilkenny hosting Cork, while Clare will travel to face Tipperary on the opening weekend in Division 1A.
Check out the proposed fixtures below – the first teams named have home advantage.
Division 1A
Saturday 26 January
Tipperary v Clare, 7pm
Sunday 27 January
Kilkenny v Cork, 2pm
Wexford v Limerick, 2pm
Saturday 2 February
Limerick v Tipperary, 7pm
Sunday 3 February
Clare v Kilkenny, 2pm
Cork v Wexford, 2pm
Saturday 16 February
Cork v Clare, 7pm
Sunday 17 February
Kilkenny v Limerick, 2pm
Wexford v Tipperary, 2pm
The Division 1B fixtures have also been released. Relegated Waterford host Offaly, newly promoted Carlow travel to take on Dublin, while Galway will host Laois in the opening round.
Division 1B
Saturday 26 January
Dublin v Carlow, 7pm
Sunday 27 January
Waterford v Offaly, 2pm
Galway v Laois, TBC
Sunday 3 February
Carlow v Galway, 2pm
Laois v Waterford, 2pm
Offaly v Dublin, 2pm
Saturday 16 February
Laois v Offaly, 7pm
Waterford v Carlow, 7pm
Sunday 17 February
Galway v Dublin, 2pm
In Division 2A, Mayo clash with Meath, Westmeath host London and Antrim face Kerry on the first Sunday of the campaign.
Division 2A
Sunday 27 January
Mayo v Meath, 2pm
Westmeath v London, 2pm
Antrim v Kerry, TBC
Sunday 3 February
Kerry v Westmeath, 2pm
London v Mayo, 2pm
Meath v Antrim, 2pm
Sunday 17 February
Antrim v Westmeath, 2pm
Kerry v Mayo, 2pm
Meath v London, 2pm
In the fourth tier, Wicklow travel to Warwickshire in the Saturday night opener.
Division 2B
Saturday 26 January
Warwickshire v Wicklow, 2pm
Sunday 27 January
Donegal v Kildare, 2pm
Down v Derry, 2pm
Sunday 3 February
Derry v Donegal, TBC
Kildare v Warwickshire, 2pm
Wicklow v Down, TBC
Division 3A kicks off on the Sunday with Lancashire at home against Tyrone, Roscommon travelling to Louth and Armagh heading to face Monaghan.
Division 3A
Sunday 27 January
Lancashire v Tyrone, 2pm
Louth v Roscommon, TBC
Monaghan v Armagh, TBC
Sunday 3 February
Armagh v Lancashire, TBC
Roscommon v Monaghan, TBC
Tyrone v Louth, TBC
Finally, in Division 3B there are two games on the opening weekend. Cavan host Leitrim at home and Fermanagh head to Sligo.
Division 3B
Sunday 27 January
Cavan v Leitrim, 2pm
Sligo v Fermanagh, 2pm
Sunday 3 February
Fermanagh v Longford, 2pm
Leitrim v Sligo, 2pm
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)