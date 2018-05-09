  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave'

Jose Mourinho is hopeful that Man United will keep hold of Paul Pogba in the summer.

By AFP Wednesday 9 May 2018, 11:54 PM
49 minutes ago 1,381 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4003365
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Image: John Walton
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Image: John Walton

JOSE MOURINHO SAYS he wants Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United as fresh reports linked the midfielder with a move away from Old Trafford, this time to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman, 25, has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford, with Mourinho leaving him out of the starting line-up for both legs of the Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said last month that Pogba had been offered to the club by agent Mino Raiola during the January transfer window and it has been reported in recent days that PSG have also been asked if they want the midfielder.

Mourinho said last week that there was “no chance” of goalkeeper David de Gea, voted the club’s player of the year, leaving after he was linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Yet the manager was far more equivocal when asked about Pogba, despite saying he wanted the midfielder to stay.

“I think he’s going to be here next season,” Mourinho told the press ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match at West Ham. “That’s my feeling.”

Pogba joined United’s youth academy from Le Havre in 2009, then left for Juventus in 2012 after getting limited first-team opportunities at Old Trafford.

He returned in 2016 for a club-record fee of £89 million ($121 million), and helped United win the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season but has since suffered injury problems and reportedly had a falling out with Mourinho.

The United manager, asked to guarantee that Pogba would not leave, made clear that he wanted the player to stay, but was cautious beyond about his long-term future.

I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave, that the club doesn’t want to sell him and I can give you the guarantee that we don’t have any approach from him or his agent or from any club,” he said. “In this moment for me, he’s staying, yes.”

- Mentality -

Mourinho has questioned the mentality of some members of his squad, saying that something “doesn’t smell right” about the way they have lost to all three promoted teams this season.

Last Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton followed a loss by the same score at Newcastle in February, and came after they were beaten 2-1 at Huddersfield in October.

United are set to finish second in the Premier League, having beaten every other team in this season’s top six — but that has left the manager questioning their consistency.

“When you lose against the small teams and you win against the big teams it’s not right,” he said. “But when you lose against the big teams and you win against the small teams, that is also not right.

I think it’s normal that during the season, you have your low moments but in a balanced way.”

Mourinho has no plans for a major overhaul of his squad, arguing he does not have the finances to buy players at will, which could be interpreted as a criticism of Manchester City.

The United manager did not refer to City directly, but did discuss the advantages of a “perfect squad” where a manager can buy one goalkeeper, then drop him and buy another, as Guardiola has done with Claudio Bravo and Ederson.

“In my squad, I have some players where I would like to have better than what I have,” he said. “That’s basic.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I can’t believe we survived’ – Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat>

Wenger upset by VAR absence after Leicester defeat>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Wenger upset by VAR absence after Leicester defeat
Wenger upset by VAR absence after Leicester defeat
'I can't believe we survived' - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat
Nightmare for Sergio Ramos as defender misses penalty and scores own goal in Sevilla defeat
ALEX FERGUSON
Positive news as Sir Alex Ferguson 'no longer needs intensive care'
Positive news as Sir Alex Ferguson 'no longer needs intensive care'
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
LIVERPOOL
Boost for Liverpool's Champions League hopes as Huddersfield ensure survival with Chelsea draw
Boost for Liverpool's Champions League hopes as Huddersfield ensure survival with Chelsea draw
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
LEINSTER
Quiz: How much do you remember from Leinster's previous European cup final victories?
Quiz: How much do you remember from Leinster's previous European cup final victories?
Henshaw's miracle return ensures fulcrum of Leinster's attack firing for Bilbao
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie