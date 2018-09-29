This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 September, 2018
'There’s nothing like being thrown in the deep end in a foreign country to make yourself grow up a bit'

Ian Madigan is intent on playing for Ireland again, making a case while settling to life in the Premiership under Pat Lam.

By Liam Napier Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 7:00 AM
29 minutes ago 1,445 Views No Comments
HE’S BEEN AWAY from home for over two years but Ian Madigan, beginning to find form with Bristol, is determined to wear the green jersey once again.

Madigan played the last of his 30 Tests in 2016 when he came off the bench in the closing stages of Ireland’s 19-13 loss to the Springboks in Port Elizabeth.

Plying his trade outside Irish borders since - first with French club Bordeaux, now in England’s Premiership, makes his fight for a recall difficult.

While no written policy exists as such, Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has been clear about his intention to select from within in order to protect the provinces. In part this edict also came about due to the feeling Johnny Sexton was run into the ground during his two-year stint in Paris with Racing 92.

Madigan is not alone in being excluded from Irish squads since shifting abroad in search of more game-time. Former Munster finisher Simon Zebo is also yet to add to his 35 Tests since announcing his move to Racing this year.

Rugby Union - 2015 RBS Six Nations - Ireland Arrive - Dublin Airport Source: PA Archive/PA Images

In Ireland’s last tour to Australia in June, Sexton and Munster 22-year-old Joey Carbery were preferred as No 10 options. But with next year’s World Cup looming, Madigan has not given up hope of breaking back in.

“It’s still my number one goal to represent Ireland,” Madigan said. “I’m working as hard as I can to perform at Bristol. I feel if I do that to the best of my ability I’ll provide Joe Schmidt with another option at out-half. That’s what I’m looking to do this season.

“Selection isn’t something I can control but performing to the best of my ability and working hard day in, day out, is so that’s how I look to go about my business.

“I’ve savoured every one of my caps for Ireland and played each one like it was my last. I’ve such fond memories of playing in the green jersey and I hope to be able to add to them.”

Madigan keeps in touch with Schmidt following their extended time together at Leinster.

“He knows me really well and I know him really well and what he expects of his players and how his system works. I’ve got a very good relationship with Joe. He was a coach I learnt a huge amount from and got on with very well.”

In the driver’s seat with Bristol this season, Madigan is well aware his ability to cover fullback and midfield could add value for the national team.

“The more flexible you are the more it helps you get into squads and match-day 23s. I’m conscious of that. I’m always looking to make sure I’m staying on top of the key skills of the game; making sure I’m good under the high ball and the different type of kicks you might have to make in the back three.

“I’m clear that my ambition is to be playing out-half but if covering spots in the centre or elsewhere helps then I’d certainly be willing to do that. It’s something I’ve done for a large part of my career.”

Two years out of the test scene is a long wait but Madigan feels he has matured on and off the field in that time, having now featured in three countries, all of which embrace different styles and nuances.

Ian Madigan Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

His stint in France was particularly challenging.

“When I was playing in Leinster a lot of the things are laid on for you and it’s made easy which is great but there’s nothing like being thrown in the deep end in a foreign country to make yourself grow up a bit. That’s something I think will stand me the test of time.”

Still developing his all-round game, Madigan’s five penalties last week guided Bristol to their second home win – and first in the league since 2006 – over Harlequins.

One of his strikes drew comparisons to this week’s Ryder Cup such was its precise curve in windy conditions at Ashton Gate.

“That’s one of the great things with Bruce Reihana. Having been a good goal-kicker himself when he was playing professionally he knows the process to go through.

“We take our time, get a read on the wind and similar to playing a golf shot I pick the line I want to strike the kick down and start the ball on that line. We review every kick I make in training and in games. We’re always learning through that process.  

“It’s always a work in progress. It’s never something you’re going to feel like you’ve completed. You’re always finding new tweaks that can make you more consistent. That’s the daily process we go through in Bristol.”

Madigan’s attacking instincts from first-receiver dictate he will never please everyone. Dominant, consistent playmakers regularly nail the delicate balance between pragmatism and panache, often adapting in an instant.

Ian Madigan and Pat lam Source: James Crombie/INPHO

At present, though, the 29-year-old appears to be grasping Pat Lam’s script.  

“Pat’s philosophy is to go through, around or over a team. He equips you with the tools to do all those different things and then it’s about going out there as players and executing that.

“I’m still finding my feet in the Premiership but what I’ve experienced in the first four games has been great.”

Madigan’s passion for his country, and motivation to reclaim the jersey, cannot be doubted.

But with one further season on his contract at Bristol, the rest is up to Schmidt.

