Waterford keeper O'Regan follows Coughlan into retirement

WATERFORD GOALKEEPER IAN O’Regan has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

The 35-year-old served under four different Waterford managers during his career.

O’Regan has become the second player on the county panel to step away in recent weeks, following full-back Barry Coughlan’s recent decision to retire.

Neither player will be available to Paraic Fanning for his debut campaign in charge in 2019.

O’Regan made his debut in the 2004 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny and had to wait nine years for his next championship start. He largely operated as Stephen O’Keeffe’s back-up during Derek McGrath’s reign.

A long-serving member of the Deise squad, the Mount Sion man featured during this year’s Allianz League and in the Munster championship game against Cork in June.

So the journey has ended , what a pleasure it was to play with and against some of the greats of the game . #herestoanewadventure😉 @MountSionGAA @WaterfordGAA #memoriesforlife #bestsportintheworld pic.twitter.com/0NIp9nLXsn — iggy o regan (@iggyoregan) October 10, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: