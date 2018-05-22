Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent but Galaxy halt losing run

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC WAS sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer career on Monday before the Los Angeles Galaxy ended a four-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Montreal Impact.

Ola Kamaraâ€™s 75th-minute winner sealed the badly-needed points for Galaxy, who have slipped to mid-table in the Western Conference as the euphoria of Ibrahimovicâ€™s debut in March has faded.

But the major talking point after the Galaxyâ€™s vital away win was Ibrahimovicâ€™s sending off in the 41st minute at Montrealâ€™s Saputo Stadium.

Ibrahimovic reacted angrily after Montrealâ€™s Michael Petrasso appeared to tread on his foot as he backed into the former Manchester United striker.

The 36-year-old striker responded with a slap to the side of Petrassoâ€™s face.

Both players slumped to the turf following the incident, but after a review of the incident via VAR, Ibrahimovic was given his marching orders for violent conduct.

Petrasso was shown a yellow card for his role in the clash.

After Video Review, Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives a red card for violent conduct.

Montreal dominated the game throughout, registering 23 shots on goal to the Galaxyâ€™s seven, but were unable to find a way through the visitorsâ€™ defence.

Kamaraâ€™s winner came on a rare foray into Montreal territory by Galaxy, with Kamara breaking forward to score after latching on to Emmanuel Boatengâ€™s headed flick-on.

