This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 22 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent but Galaxy halt losing run

Galaxy’s 1-0 MLS victory at Montreal Impact was overshadowed by the dismissal of their star striker.

By AFP Tuesday 22 May 2018, 7:20 AM
34 minutes ago 691 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4026976
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC WAS sent off for the first time in his Major League Soccer career on Monday before the Los Angeles Galaxy ended a four-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Montreal Impact.

Ola Kamaraâ€™s 75th-minute winner sealed the badly-needed points for Galaxy, who have slipped to mid-table in the Western Conference as the euphoria of Ibrahimovicâ€™s debut in March has faded.

But the major talking point after the Galaxyâ€™s vital away win was Ibrahimovicâ€™s sending off in the 41st minute at Montrealâ€™s Saputo Stadium.

Ibrahimovic reacted angrily after Montrealâ€™s Michael Petrasso appeared to tread on his foot as he backed into the former Manchester United striker.

The 36-year-old striker responded with a slap to the side of Petrassoâ€™s face.

Both players slumped to the turf following the incident, but after a review of the incident via VAR, Ibrahimovic was given his marching orders for violent conduct.

Petrasso was shown a yellow card for his role in the clash.

Montreal dominated the game throughout, registering 23 shots on goal to the Galaxyâ€™s seven, but were unable to find a way through the visitorsâ€™ defence.

Kamaraâ€™s winner came on a rare foray into Montreal territory by Galaxy, with Kamara breaking forward to score after latching on to Emmanuel Boatengâ€™s headed flick-on.

-Â Â© AFP 2018Â 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

â€˜I know how hard it is for League of Ireland players to be capped â€“ itâ€™s great to seeâ€™

Unai Emery now reported to be â€˜unanimous choiceâ€™ as next Arsenal manager

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
HURLING
'I think heâ€™ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
'I think heâ€™ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
REAL MADRID
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie