This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1-6 for Harnedy as Imokilly crowned Cork champions again after win over Midleton

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted today’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 5:24 PM
59 minutes ago 2,907 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4285704

Imokilly 4-19
Midleton 1-18

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

THE SIMILARITIES WITH the Cork decider last year were striking and the outcome was the same.

Imokilly’s penchant for bagging goals proved a crucial ingredient once more in a Cork senior hurling final this afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, firing four in this victory over Midleton a year after three had proved central to their success over Blackrock.

Shane Hegarty celebrates scoring a goal Shane Hegarty and Seamus Harnedy celebrate an Imokilly goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Captain and star man Seamus Harnedy hit a terrific shot to the net, Paudie O’Sullivan contributed a key brace of goals and when Shane Hegarty notched their fourth goal in the 43rd minute, it essentially settled this contest in Imokilly’s favour.

The timing of the goals were critical in hampering Midleton’s hopes of snatching the spoils. There was no easing into the action from the throw-in as Imokilly struck with an early statement of intent. Within two minutes a long Mark O’Keeffe delivery had evaded the Midleton rearguard with ex-Cork senior O’Sullivan alert to read the play and finish calmly to the net.

Another inter-county figure Harnedy pounced for Imokilly’s second goal in the 20th minute, a super individual effort as he weaved a path through the Midleton defence before finishing powerfully to the net. Cork captain Harnedy’s influence was visible throughout that opening period, he bagged 1-4 from play and Midleton couldn’t contain his incisive running from the half-forward line berth.

Midleton had grown in stature as the half progressed, bagging three points on the bounce to cut the deficit to two just before Harnedy netted and then boosted by Patrick White raising a green flag in the 28th minute. It was a clever finish after he read the flight of a clearance from Sean O’Leary-Hayes. But despite Conor Lehane and Luke O’Farrell shining at stages, Imokilly were in the ascendancy with a 2-11 to 1-9 advantage at the interval.

Midleton would make a positive start to the second half, hitting four of the first five points registered after the break. Three were swung over on the trot courtesy of Lehane, Cormac Walsh and Luke O’Farrell. With 20 minutes to go, they were two adrift and very much in the hunt.

But then the hammer blows arrived. O’Sullivan finishing clinically past Midleton goalkeeper Tommy O’Connell in the 41st minute, Harnedy clipping over a point and then Hegarty surging into space before finding the net. In front 4-13 to 1-13, Imokilly were sailing clear into the winners’ enclosure at that stage.

Michael Russell with Patrick White Imokilly's Michael Russell with Midleton's Patrick White. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Scorers for Imokilly: Seamus Harnedy 1-6, Paudie O’Sullivan 2-1, William Leahy 0-5 (0-2f, 0-1 ’65), Bill Cooper 0-4, Shane Hegarty 1-1, Declan Dalton, Barry Lawton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Midleton: Conor Lehane 0-7 (0-6f), Patrick White 1-1, Cormac Walsh 0-4, Luke O’Farrell 0-3, Seán O’Meara, Cormac Beausang, Paul Haughney 0-1 each.

Sean O Meara with Colm Spillane Midleton's Sean O'Meara with Imokilly's Colm Spillane. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Imokilly

1. Dara O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill)

2. Michael Russell (Aghada)
3. Colm Barry (Castlelyons)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Ciarán O’Brien (St. Ita’s)
6. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Mark O’Keeffe (Fr. O’Neills)

10. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
15. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Shane Hegarty (Dungourney)

11. William Leahy (Aghada)
13. Paudie O’Sullivan (Cloyne)
14. Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr)

Subs

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s) for O’Keeffe (47)

Midleton

1. Tommy Wallace

18. Eoghan Moloney
3. Finbarr O’Mahoney
2. Seadnaidh Smyth

4. Luke Dineen
6. Sean O’Leary Hayes
7. James Nagle

8. Paul Haughney
9. Seamus O’Farrell

14. Luke O’Farrell
10. Cormac Walsh
13. Cormac Beausang

5. Sean O’Meara
11. Conor Lehane
15. Patrick White

Subs

12. Padraig Nagle for O’Meara (half-time)
23. Tommy O’Connell for White (43)
24. Ross O’Regan for O’Mahoney (45)

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Gloucester get English clubs off the mark with Champions Cup win against Castres
    Gloucester get English clubs off the mark with Champions Cup win against Castres
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    'Why are you smiling?': Sarri reveals bemusement at fun-loving Klopp after Hazard goal
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash
    Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash
    'The last time I played there I was about 14'
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    DENMARK
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    Doherty acknowledges room for improvement after long-awaited Ireland bow
    'It's great to be back involved because I love pulling on the green jersey'
    First clean sheet in seven games earns Ireland a share of the spoils

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie