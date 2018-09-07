This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In-form Ronan Curtis rescues Ireland in Kosovo

A late goal by the Portsmouth star enable Noel King’s men to earn a point in Mitrovica.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Sep 2018, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,770 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4225332
Ronan Curtis celebrates (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ronan Curtis celebrates (file pic).
Ronan Curtis celebrates (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND U21S KEPT their European Championship qualification hopes on track tonight with a 1-1 draw away to Kosovo.

Noel King’s side looked in trouble, after Florent Hasani gave the hosts the lead shortly after the hour mark.

However, Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis’ goal nine minutes from time ensured the visitors escaped Mitrovica with a point.

Ireland went into the match knowing a win would see them top the group.

A tight first half saw few clear-cut chances, with Curtis going close early on.

Hasani’s close-range finish on 64 minutes looked set to be enough for Kosovo to secure a victory.

However, the former Derry City winger — who has started life in League One with Pompey superbly, scoring five goals in six league games — produced a powerful shot to equalise on 81 minutes.

The result means Ireland remain second in their group on 14 points, with Kosovo two points behind them in third.

On Tuesday, the Boys in Green face group leaders Germany at Tallaght Stadium — a game in which a win would see them go top.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Liverpool and PSG Champions League away games
    Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Liverpool and PSG Champions League away games
    Ex-Ireland and Liverpool defender Lawrenson gets the all-clear after cancer scare
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    'We're unable to be missing five or six PL players and still be able to put on a real big show'
    WALES
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie