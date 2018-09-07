In-form Ronan Curtis rescues Ireland in Kosovo

IRELAND U21S KEPT their European Championship qualification hopes on track tonight with a 1-1 draw away to Kosovo.

Noel King’s side looked in trouble, after Florent Hasani gave the hosts the lead shortly after the hour mark.

However, Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis’ goal nine minutes from time ensured the visitors escaped Mitrovica with a point.

Ireland went into the match knowing a win would see them top the group.

A tight first half saw few clear-cut chances, with Curtis going close early on.

Hasani’s close-range finish on 64 minutes looked set to be enough for Kosovo to secure a victory.

However, the former Derry City winger — who has started life in League One with Pompey superbly, scoring five goals in six league games — produced a powerful shot to equalise on 81 minutes.

The result means Ireland remain second in their group on 14 points, with Kosovo two points behind them in third.

On Tuesday, the Boys in Green face group leaders Germany at Tallaght Stadium — a game in which a win would see them go top.

