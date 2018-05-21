  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I arrived as a boy, I leave as a man' – Iniesta in emotional Barcelona farewell

The club legend addressed Camp Nou, saying one last goodbye on Sunday following his side’s match against Real Sociedad.

By The42 Team Monday 21 May 2018, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,711 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4024852

AN EMOTIONAL ANDRES Iniesta broke down in tears as he delivered a farewell speech at Camp Nou after playing his last game for Barcelona.

La Liga champions Barca ended their season with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad but it was all about departing great Iniesta on Sunday.

The 34-year-old midfielder closed the curtain on his illustrious Barcelona career in the 81st minute as he left the field to a rapturous reception upon handing the captain’s armband to Lionel Messi.

After the match and emotional tributes, nine-time La Liga champion and four-time Champions League winner Iniesta addressed the fans.

“Today is a difficult day but it’s been 22 marvellous years. It’s been a pride and a pleasure to defend and represent this badge, for me, the best in the world,” said Iniesta, who made his senior debut in 2002.

“Thanks to all my team-mates, each and every one. I will miss you all so much. And thank you to the fans, for all your love, everything you’ve made me feel since I arrived here as a boy, I leave as a man. I will keep you in my heart forever.

“To finish, this week has left me speechless. Visca Barca, visca Catalunya, and visca Fuentealbilla (his home town).”

Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic heaped praise on his outgoing team-mate, who is rumoured to be joining J.League outfit Vissel Kobe.

“It is a real pleasure to share all those moments with him,” Rakitic said. “With Andres I won a friend for life, I have a lot of affection for all his family. It will be unforgettable what I have lived with him.”

Stunner from Coutinho lights up Iniesta’s Barca farewell match

