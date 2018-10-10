This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U19s make encouraging start to Euro qualifying campaign

Tom Mohan’s side were 3-1 winners over Bosnia & Herzegovina today at Longford’s City Calling Stadium.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 5:24 PM
Adam Idah scored Ireland's third goal this afternoon (file pic).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Adam Idah scored Ireland's third goal this afternoon (file pic).
Adam Idah scored Ireland's third goal this afternoon (file pic).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland began their bid to qualify for next year’s U19 European Championship with an encouraging victory this afternoon.

Captained by Manchester United defender Lee O’Connor, they were 3-1 winners over Bosnia & Herzegovina at City Calling Stadium in Longford.

With Ireland hosting the Group 10 fixtures in the qualifying round over the coming week, the result puts Tom Mohan’s side in a strong position to reach the elite phase of the qualification process.

Today’s game was goalless at the break, but Ireland broke the deadlock on 56 minutes through Southampton’s Will Ferry.

Sixteen-year-old Tottenham starlet Troy Parrott doubled the Irish lead with a panenka penalty 10 minutes later, before a 74th-minute effort from Norwich City striker Adam Idah put them well in control.

Helped by a deflection, Mateo Bozic pulled one back with a free-kick but it proved to be no more than a consolation goal for Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Ireland will resume their qualifying campaign against Faroe Islands on Saturday (3pm), which will be followed by Tuesday’s clash with Netherlands (1pm). Both games will also be played in Longford.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the elite qualifiers next March. From there, the seven group winners are guaranteed qualification for the tournament proper, which will be held in Armenia in July.

Netherlands and Faroe Islands begin their qualification bids by facing each other at Galway’s Eamonn Deacy Park this evening (7pm).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brian Maher (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United — captain), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Jack James (Luton Town), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Will Ferry (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City).

Subs: Ali Reghba (Bohemians) for Ferry (67), Barry Coffey (Celtic) for McAuley (90).

