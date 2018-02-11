  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs confirmed that Alison Miller sustained a compound ankle fracture in today’s win over Italy.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 8:44 PM
WITH JUST THREE minutes or so on the clock at Donnybrook Stadium earlier today, Ireland were dealt a huge blow.

Alison Miller and Michela Sillari Alison Miller. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

One of their star players, Alison Miller, lay on the turf stretched out in severe pain, her screams heard around the ground.

Just moments earlier and after starting the game brightly with a typically driving carry, the Bristol and Connacht forward again carried the ball into contact but this time, sustained an injury of some sort in the tackle.

From the moment she went down, it was clear she was in serious trouble.

The venue almost came to a standstill as concerned fans watched one of Ireland’s three starting 2013 Grand Slam winners — the others were Niamh Briggs and Claire Molloy — stretchered off the field.

She was the pedigree of player Adam Griggs couldn’t afford to lose, particularly at such an early stage, but his charges responded quite well and had notched up seven points through Megan Williams and Briggs by 10 minutes.

They battled onward, and despite the fact that their performance was by no means perfect, Ireland came away with their first Six Nations win of 2018.

Afterwards, head coach Griggs confirmed that the 33-year-old wing sustained a compound ankle fracture.

Alison Miller goes off injured Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Pretty gutted for her really,” the New Zealander told the media on the pitch afterwards.

“She’s a big part of this squad. She’s so experienced. We can just wish her the best and hope she gets better.”

“That’s the thing,” he agreed, when her bright start was put to him. ”On this pitch as well, it’s such a game for Ali. We’re just gutted for her.”

And Ireland prop Lindsay Peat echoed his words afterwards, stressing how big of a miss Miller will be.

“Oh God, Ali…. For where we got her loose and the few bits in France last week, she was dangerous.

“She’s going to be a big loss. Obviously I don’t know the outcome of the injury yet but regardless, she’s going to be a big loss for us.”

Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win

Emma Duffy
